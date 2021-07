Kimchi and other fermented foods were simply a part of growing up for Marcus Im, whose parents and grandparents immigrated to the U.S. from South Korea. “Back then, I didn’t know what was fermented and what wasn’t,” Im says, “but my parents always tell me it was so bizarre to see a little kid scarfing down something like fermented raw crab. Usually, it’d be the adults eating that stuff, but I guess I was a little odd.”