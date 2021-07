The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a man after a four-year-old was walking alone on a road at night. Deputies were called out to 25E about a small child walking along the road two miles north of Barbourville. The caller said the child was walking on a white line in the southbound lane of the highway and was nearly hit by a car. When deputies reached the four-year-old the child told them where he lived. When deputies arrived at the house, the child’s father told them that he was left in charge of the child while the child’s mother was away. 62-year-old Darrell Myrick of Gray was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. The child was turned over to his mother when she returned and the incident was reported to Child Protective Services.