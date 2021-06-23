Cancel
Museums

People on the Move

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAileen Fuchs has been named as the National Building Museum’s fifth President and Executive Director. As she leads the 40-year-old institution out of a lengthy closure, Aileen is keenly aware of the responsibility and opportunity it has to effect positive change in the world we build. She envisions the Museum as a national platform for engaging, educating, and empowering the public on critical social and environmental issues through the lens of planning, design, and construction. For the past decade, Aileen has worked at the intersection of historic interpretation, adaptive-reuse activation, and cultural destination-making. As Executive Director of Exhibits & Programs at Brooklyn Navy Yard, she established and ran the Museum and Visitor Center. Most recently, as President and CEO of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, she oversaw the property management and cultural programming of the historic NYC site, achieving unprecedented financial stability and brand visibility.

#National Building Museum#Cultural Center#Brooklyn Navy Yard#Exhibits Programs
