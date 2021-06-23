Cancel
Charge Enterprises to Present at Singular Research Summer Solstice Webinar

 11 days ago

Presentation on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1:45 PM ET. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced today that it will present virtually at the upcoming Singular Research Summer Solstice Webinar event on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1:45 PM ET. Founder and CEO Andrew Fox will give the presentation.

Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Charge Enterprises, Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 8th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, today announced that Andrew Fox, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 8, 2021.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Recruiter.com Announces Closing of Upsized $12.0 Million Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:RCRT, Nasdaq:RCRTW) ('Recruiter.com' or the 'Company'), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 units at a price to the public of $5.00 per unit, for gross proceeds of $12,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 360,000 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 360,000 shares of Common Stock, or any combination thereof, to cover over-allotments, if any.
Medical & Biotechalbuquerqueexpress.com

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC announces Corporate Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for deadly blood diseases, is pleased to announce that a new corporate presentation is available at http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0316E_1-2021-7-2.pdf. Enquiries:. About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company...
Jacksonville, FLalbuquerqueexpress.com

Fuse Science, Inc. Shareholder Update and Announcement of Kustomeroo

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Fuse Science, Inc.(OTC PINK:DROP), The company is pleased to announce Kustomeroo is coming as part of Fuse Science, Inc (DROP). David Delke founder of Kustomeroo will work to keep everyone updated via formal channels as well as Twitter @daviddelke, @kustomeroo and https://kustomeroo.com . The company will have an investor and shareholder event on Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/kustomeroo on Wednesday, July 21st at 6pm (EST) to discuss future partnerships along with product roadmap and long term vision of the company.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Major Shareholder Announcement - Redelivery of Lent Shares

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) With reference to regulatory release 'Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement' dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the 'Company') hereby announces that it has received the following notification according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding the existing direct and indirect major shareholders' holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this press release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 57,785,439 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Delta Announces AGM Results

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Monday, June 28, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.
Tech Mahindra Announces Partnership with TAC Security to Enable Next-Gen Enterprise Security of Customers Globally

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech Mahindra, a leading digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, today announced partnership with TAC Security, the global leader of risk & vulnerability management, to enable next-generation enterprise security for customers globally. The partnership will leverage artificial intelligence and user-friendly analytics to help measure, prioritize, and mitigate vulnerabilities across the entire IT stack.
EconomyThrive Global

Andrew Fox of Charge Enterprises: “Never give up”

Never give up. I was first told these three words at a young age, but it has stuck with me throughout my life. Never giving up means, in this case, when starting a business, you have to be putting in more effort if you want to succeed, and while everyone is sleeping, you are working. You do not quit when it is tough; you persevere and always keep a positive mindset.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Dell EMC, DataCore Software

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Server Storage Area Network (SAN) market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Technologyaithority.com

DSP Group And Alango Announce Availability Of The Extended Voice Communication Package On The DBMD7 Processor

Hardware and software technology combination allows rapid development of full-featured, high-performance, multi-microphone voice conferencing solutions. DSP Group, Inc. a leading global provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions for converged communications, and Alango Technologies, a leading developer and licensor of front-end voice enhancement technologies, today announced the availability of Alango’s Extended Voice Communication Package (eVCP) on DSP Group’s DBMD7 SmartVoice processor. The combination allows providers of high-performance voice conferencing systems to quickly develop solutions for a rapidly evolving unified communications market that demands the best in voice clarity and system flexibility.
TV & Videosalbuquerqueexpress.com

WithHealth is Poised to Help Film, Television and Streaming Services as SAG-AFTRA Extends Covid-19 Guidelines Indefinitely

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the 'Company'), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is pleased to announce that it will continue to actively work with productions to ensure that they are meeting current SAG-AFTRA guidelines successfully and with minimal interruption or strain on their talent, crew, employees, and budgets.
Businessaithority.com

Accel-KKR Completes Acquisition of Navis

Companies to Accelerate Technology Innovation & Strategic M&A Investments Needed to Optimize Operations, Improve Visibility & Control Across the Global Supply Chain. Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global cargo handling industry, announced that leading technology investment firm Accel-KKR has completed the acquisition of Navis LLC with all business units and employees transferred by the end of 2021. The acquisition was first announced in March 2021.
Real Estatealbuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. millennials face more difficulties to find starter homes: media

NEW YORK, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Some U.S. millennials are facing more difficulties to buy available starter homes, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. In the United States, the first rung on the homeownership ladder has long been affordable starter homes, which have smaller footprints and selling prices and allow young homeowners to build wealth and upsize as they started their families, said the report.
Religionalbuquerqueexpress.com

Study finds brain circuit for spirituality

Washington [US], July 4 (ANI): Using datasets from neurosurgical patients and those with brain lesions, investigators recently mapped lesion locations associated with spiritual and religious belief to a specific human brain circuit. The team's findings are published in Biological Psychiatry. More than 80 per cent of people around the world...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cochin International Airport's Operation Pravaah

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 4 (ANI): The Cochin International Airport Limited rolled out 'Operation Pravaah', a multifaceted infrastructure programme scoping to integrate flood mitigation projects already initiated by CIAL with District Administration and various local self governments. CIAL Managing Director S Suhas IAS announced the programme while attending a review...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Geospatial Analytics Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Rising use of AI and ML in geospatial analytics, increasing number of government projects, and rapid urbanization are some key factors driving market revenue growth. The global geospatial analytics market size is expected to reach USD 134.23 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth of the market are rising use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in geospatial analytics systems, rapid urbanization, rising number of government projects, and advancements in 5G communication technology.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Flexible Solar Panel Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Global Solar, MiaSolé, Flisom

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Flexible Solar Panel Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Flexible Solar Panel Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Flexible Solar Panel processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.