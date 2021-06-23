Homebrewing With Tea Is the New Dry-Hopping
Most classic beer styles can be brewed using only the four traditional beer ingredients: water, malt, hops, and yeast. But stepping away from the Reinheitsgebot-approved components doesn’t always mean reaching for the closest fresh-baked confection to make a donut-laden pastry stout; nor does it require packing in pounds of fresh fruit purée for a thick, smoothie-esque mouthfeel. Sometimes, a subtle flavor enhancement is all a beer needs to bring a fresh perspective to homebrewing — and for a growing number of brewers, that can come in a variety of tea leaves.vinepair.com