Homebrewing With Tea Is the New Dry-Hopping

Soda, juice, milk, and of course, water, always deserve a spotlight in the lineup of refreshing liquids, but there's one drink that especially heralds hot weather for this Southern writer: sweet tea. And given the recent record-breaking heat wave on the West Coast, cold tea has become a necessary staple in my household's fridge of late, with most pitchers lasting only a few hours after they're made. Keeping some iced tea on hand not only helps us switch it up when we're feeling like something other than water or soft drinks, but also gives us the opportunity to play with different takes on what iced tea can be. To help you venture beyond the usual sweet or unsweet offerings, I've rounded up seven different variations on iced tea that you can try at home. You'll also find a few different ways to make up a pitcher, just in case you were feeling like giving your kettle a break.