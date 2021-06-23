Cancel
FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc.'s Clients Win Top Awards at WEEDCon 2021

albuquerqueexpress.com
 11 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ('FinCanna') (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF), a royalty company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry is pleased to announce that four client brands of its investee company QVI, Inc. doing business as 'The Galley', a cannabis infused product manufacturer located in Sonoma County, California recently won 'Best of' in four separate categories at leading industry event, WEEDCon 2021.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
