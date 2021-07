News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) proudly announced today that it has appointed a Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Tan Hock Chye and two new Independent Non-Executive Directors (INEDs), Mr. Ramesh Ruben Louis and Mr. Cheah Kok Hoong. The breadth experience of the CFO and INEDs provide to the SEATech Ventures Board of Directors wider views and independent oversights on board matters. Mr. Louis is appointed to head the Audit Committee with Mr. Cheah as a member.