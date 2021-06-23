VinePair Happy Hour: What’s the Best Drinks Spot You’ve Been to This Summer?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ina Garten inspired a lot of home cooks (myself included) on social media throughout the days stuck at home over the past year. She shared delicious seasonal recipes, essential kitchen tips, and kept us entertained with giant cocktails. In her latest Instagram post approaching the Fourth of July Weekend, the Barefoot Contessa notes how everyone is "starting to come out of their caves" and is ready to celebrate. And what better way to get the party started than with a very large pitcher of fruity sangria? (Emphasis on large because guests can actually come over now!)