Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

VinePair Happy Hour: What’s the Best Drinks Spot You’ve Been to This Summer?

By VinePair Staff
vinepair.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith vaccines in our arms and warm weather beckoning us outside, the VinePair team has decided it’s high time to visit some old friends: our favorite drinking establishments. Sure, we enjoyed our brief stints as home bartenders, and relished Netflix-and-wine nights as much as the next person. But now that Covid mandates have relaxed nationwide, we’ve reemerged more ready than ever to discover the next great drink.

vinepair.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Manhattan#Happy Hour#Bartenders#Food Drink#Beverages#Vinepair#Netflix#Post Covid#G G#Scotch#French#Champagne#Svp#Greenpoint Beer Ale#Bon Vivants Caf Bar#Commodore#Daiquiris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

What's Brewing: Sessionable IPAs to enhance your summer drinking

Whether you’re hanging out by the pool, manning the grill, or engaging in one or more types of way-too-competitive yard games, sometimes you just want an IPA in hand. It’s not wrong to want something with some hops every now and again, which is why session IPAs are such a great option when the need arises since they are easy-drinking and refreshing. And if you’re day drinking, you’re going to need something a little lighter.
Posted by
LivingCheap

Best chain restaurant happy hours

Happy hour can be a great way to unwind and spend some time with friends on the cheap. Half-price appetizers or $5 cocktails make it easy to enjoy an early evening out without breaking the bank. While most bars and taverns post their happy hour drink or appetizer discounts online, many restaurants don’t always advertise their happy hour times or specials. Yet many people prefer the ambience of their favorite chain restaurant to a stand-alone bar.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The SF Bar Hit List: Best New Drinking Spots To Check Out This Summer

Reopening is here, which means you’re probably thinking less about takeout and more about ways to get out of the house. We feel you. So may we suggest checking out a new San Francisco or Oakland bar? This guide has 12 new cocktail spots, breweries, and bars that debuted over the last year (or shortly before the pandemic). They all have indoor or outdoor seating, and one thing in common - they’re great places to drink that are definitely not your living room.
Drinkshopculture.com

The Best Beer Styles To Drink This Summer

Four score and seven years ago, Benjamin Franklin might have been drinking a beer on the Fourth of July, celebrating his signature on the Declaration of Independence. Okay, so he probably drank wine. In fact, even though Franklin is commonly attributed with saying, “Beer is proof God loves us and wants us to be happy,” the quote actually comes from a letter to his friend Abbe Morellet, which said, “WINE; a constant proof that God loves us, and loves to see us happy!”
ShoppingGrazia

I've Looked Through Mango's Summer Sale And These Are The Very Best Buys

The weather's been abysmal, and hot holidays are pretty much on ice, but there is one seasonal highlight that hasn't been taken away from us: the summer sales. Mango's has just started, with discounts of up to 50% off, and is the perfect opportunity to stock up on hard-working staples that will go the distance now and next year.
ShoppingThrillist

Bespoke Post's Buyers Reveal What You Need to Elevate Outdoor Happy Hours

The buyers behind one of the most expertly curated gear shops out there tell us about their favorite go-to outdoor hang essentials. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Food & DrinksKFOR

What you need to make the best 4th of July drinks

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The best, most delicious cocktails require the right tools. If you can’t measure precisely, don’t have the correct type of ice or aren’t equipped with the necessary accessories, even the finest ingredients can turn a good drink into a dud.
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

9 Things You Should Know About High Noon Hard Seltzer

Whether it’s the convenience of a can, its low calorie count, or the fact that it’s marketed as a more premium ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage, the hard seltzer category continues to go gangbusters this summer. In just two years between 2018 and 2020, hard seltzer jumped from $500 million worth of sales to $4 billion. And in 2021, it’s expected that consumers in the U.S. will purchase 281 million 9-liter cases of the light and fruity beverage.
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

Jungle Juice, Fish Bowls, and the Rise of the Maximum Cocktail

When I moved to New York City after college in the early 2000s, my friends and I still drank like we were matriculating. Meaning: We went to any place that sold a lot of alcohol for a little money. At the time, no spot was better at that than Brother Jimmy’s, a pseudo-Southern BBQ bar on the Upper East Side that offered Trash Can Punch, a literal Rubbermaid garbage can filled with two-and-a-half gallons of some sickly sweet mash of grain alcohol and who knew what else, and dozens of several-foot-long community straws stabbed into it, for a mere $75.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In Soho

Soho is London’s most famous area for eating and drinking. It’s also its least reliable, because there’s no limit to options around here. You’ve got everything from legendary handmade udon, to twelve million handmade pasta options that may or may not leave you disappointed, to London’s most famous fish sandwich. You can’t run out of options around Soho, good, bad, or so-so. But we’re only interested in the former, as we’re sure you are too. So think of this list as a step one for restaurants in Soho, old and new, that you should be eating in.
Madisonville, LAmyneworleans.com

The Best Frozen Drinks to Keep You Cool this Weekend

Both beloved and reviled, the frozen daiquiri in a Styrofoam cup from a drive-through has some solid upscale competition around town and wise restaurateurs are rolling out a plethora of options for those seeking to stay cool while imbibing this holiday weekend. With a wrap-around balcony cooled by fans and...
RecipesLifehacker

The Best No-Churn Ice Cream Recipes for When It's Hot As Balls

Ice cream is, bar none, the best dessert out there. It’s rich, creamy, cold, and comes in as many flavors as you can imagine, from your standard chocolate and vanilla to experimental offerings such as ghost pepper or corn on the cob. Some days, it’s enough to open a pint from the nearest grocery store, but making your own feels satisfying in a way that store-bought just can’t provide.
RecipesBHG

Ina Garten Just Shared a Delicious Rosé Sangria Recipe That's Perfect for Summer

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ina Garten inspired a lot of home cooks (myself included) on social media throughout the days stuck at home over the past year. She shared delicious seasonal recipes, essential kitchen tips, and kept us entertained with giant cocktails. In her latest Instagram post approaching the Fourth of July Weekend, the Barefoot Contessa notes how everyone is "starting to come out of their caves" and is ready to celebrate. And what better way to get the party started than with a very large pitcher of fruity sangria? (Emphasis on large because guests can actually come over now!)
Drinksvinepair.com

We Asked 14 Brewers: What’s the Best Pilsner You’ve Ever Had?

Most brewers will agree: A good pilsner, with its brisk, subtle flavors, brilliant clarity, and crisp, snappy bitterness, is extremely tough to make. The globally adored style of lager, which was invented in the Bohemian city of Pilsen (now in the Czech Republic) in 1842, is known and celebrated for its stripped-down nature — a fundamental abnegation of superfluity that, during production, leaves little room for even the slightest misstep. It’s an exercise in technique and precision.
DrinksPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Strange But True – The Soda Pop That was Made to Mix with Whiskey

I don't know whether I am easily amazed or easily amused. This fact just simply floored me. There is a popular soft drink that was invented for the sole purpose of mixing with whiskey. And to this day, I have never met anyone who endorses this mixture or has even tried it. Yet, the soft drink in question remains one of the more popular drinks in America.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Adam and Madalyn

Dog Friendly Spots to Eat and Drink in Chicago for the Dog Days of Summer

You know the old saying, it’s the “dog days of summer.” According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the actual “dog days of summer” are from July 3rd to August 11th. This is the period of time when the sun occupies the same region of the sky as the constellation Canis Major, also known as the “Dog Star.” It’s also the time of the year when it is the hottest, sometimes so hot that even the dog does not want to go outside.