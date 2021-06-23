Cancel
OneSoft and Advisian Enter Into Teaming Agreement and Initiate First CIM Project with Australian Pipeline Company

EDMONTON, AB and BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ('OneSoft') and Advisian, a Worley global consulting business ('Advisian'), have entered into a Teaming Agreement ('Agreement') to conduct collaborative pipeline integrity projects using the Cognitive Integrity Management ('CIM') software-as-a-service ('SaaS') solution developed by OneSoft's subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Canada Inc. ('OneBridge'). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Advisian may deploy CIM on a global basis for pipeline integrity management projects managed by Advisian and provide engineering services for certain OneBridge clients.

