Growing up, I never envisaged my future self living in a house with a white picket fence, a few kids tottering about and settling down in the suburbs like a lot of married couples our age do. My relationship with my husband, Liam, was always a little out of the box, and so that “ideal marriage” was never really on the cards for us. Saying that, I never thought we would be the kind of couple who would be living apart either.