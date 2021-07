Mother Nature’s capricious ways have always forced winemakers to think outside the box. The pandemic has made them even more enterprising. “The most challenging vintages tend to teach us the most, and 2020 was one of those vintages,” said Dana Epperson, the vice president of winemaking for Duckhorn’s Decoy and Migration labels. “It forced us to adapt and to be innovative in so many ways. My big takeaway is the heightened sense of resiliency and creativity it fostered.”