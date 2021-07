WETUMPKA — An Elmore County jury deliberated less than 30 minutes Tuesday afternoon before convicting Cecil Green of murder, disregarding his plea of self defense. There was no doubt that Green, 55, shot Rodney Stoval, 50, that night outside a party on Chapel Road in the Crenshaw community: Green called 911 after he left the party the night of May 2, 2020, telling dispatchers he had shot a man and asking deputies to come pick him up at his mother's home. A few hours later he admitted to sheriff's office investigators that he shot Stoval because he feared Stoval was going to fight him and cause bodily harm.