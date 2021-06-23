Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

The Technology 202: The European Union is targeting Google. Again.

By National reporter
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Union is going after Google — again. European regulators have fined Google nearly $10 billion over the past decade for various infractions of the E.U.’s competition laws. But they’re not done yet. On Tuesday, the European Commission, led by antitrust crusader Margrethe Vestager, said it was launching a new investigation of Google, and this one focuses on the company’s most important business: advertising.

www.washingtonpost.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margrethe Vestager
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#The European Union#E U#The European Commission#American#Mozilla#Big Tech#Mgm#The Wall Street Journal#The Justice Department#The Washington Post#Motherboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Internet
News Break
FTC
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
News Break
Business
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
Related
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Apple and Amazon: Spanish competition authority examines sales deal

Spanish competition watchdogs have launched an investigation against Apple and Amazon. An extensive sales deal between the two groups may violate competition law, as announced by the Comisión Nacional De Los Mercados Y La Competencia (CNMC). The trade restrictions agreed by both companies regulate the sale and advertising of Apple...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

US FTC files proposed settlement with Broadcom

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a proposed order to settle antitrust charges against semiconductor maker Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O), the agency said in a statement on Friday. The consent order requires Broadcom to stop demanding that its customers buy components mostly or only from Broadcom,...
Businessgo955.com

Tech rules not just for a few giants, EU’s Vestager says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Draft rules aimed at reining in the power of companies such as Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc unit Google should cover more than just the top five tech giants, Europe’s antitrust chief said on Friday. Known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the proposed rules are Europe’s...
Technologyithinkdiff.com

EU tech chief warns Apple to not use privacy as an excuse to stifle competition

Apple is under alot of pressure to allow an alternative app store on iOS called sideloading. The Cupertino tech giant strongly opposes sideloading for it will threaten users’ security and privacy by giving unchecked access to all types of developers to their smartphones. But unsatisfied with Apple’s reason, European Commission’s tech chief Margrethe Vestager warned the Cupertino tech giant not to use “privacy and security concerns to fend off competition on its App Store.”
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

EU Watchdog Tells Apple That Security Issues Cannot Stifle Competition

Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission (EC) executive vice-president and competition commissioner, said on Friday (July 2) that Apple can’t use privacy and security concerns to stifle competitors on its App Store, Yahoo Finance reported. Security and privacy issues were the central reasons that Apple CEO Tim Cook gave for stopping...
Businessabc17news.com

FTC charges Broadcom with monopolizing chip industry

The Federal Trade Commission said Friday it has sued and settled with the technology giant Broadcom over allegations that the company sought to monopolize the supply of semiconductor chips. According to the complaint, Broadcom entered into exclusive anti-competitive deals with its business customers — including television and internet service providers...
Businesskion546.com

FTC antitrust complaint against Facebook dismissed by judge

The Federal Trade Commission said Friday it has sued and settled with the technology giant Broadcom over allegations that the company sought to monopolize the supply of semiconductor chips. According to the complaint, Broadcom entered into exclusive anti-competitive deals with its business customers — including television and internet service providers...
BusinessMacdaily News

EU’s Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

The European Union’s competition chief Margrethe Vestager on Friday warned Apple against using privacy and security concerns to fend off App Store competition, reasons CEO Tim Cook recently cited regarding the sideloading of apps from outside the Store. Reuters:. Vestager last year proposed rules called the Digital Markets Act (DMA)...
Businessprotocol.com

Big Tech faces global minimum tax under OECD agreement

Big Tech companies like Apple and Google would be among the giant international companies facing global tax of 15% under a new agreement from 130 countries and jurisdictions. While the framework announced Thursday by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development does not mean immediate new levies on the companies, it represents agreement from roughly 90% of the world's GDP on how to tax firms that station themselves where rates are low.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Apple, Amazon Face Antitrust Probe In Spain Over Online Sales

CNMC, the Spanish watchdog, is looking into the possibility of anticompetitive practices from companies like Apple and Amazon, a report from U.S. News says. The concerns spawned from the companies' sales of electronic products online. "(Restrictions) would affect the retail sale of Apple products by third parties and the advertising...
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Matt Brittin (Google): EU-US technology cooperation is vital

Brussels, Jul 2 (EFE) .- Transatlantic cooperation in technology is “vital,” said the president of Google Europe, Matt Brittin, in an interview with EFE, in which he called on the European Union and the United States to cooperate against the Internet model promoted by China. “This moment is really important...
Businessabc17news.com

The FTC just took a step that could make it easier to go after Amazon

For years, the US antitrust enforcers at the Federal Trade Commission have pledged only to go after companies that have harmed consumers. Now, under its new chair Lina Khan, the FTC is expanding its approach in a move that could make it easier to go after tech companies like Amazon that may offer attractive prices to customers, but have also been accused of harming small businesses, workers and innovation.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

SaaS Security Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Google, Cisco Systems, McAfee, Symantec

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global SaaS Security Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global SaaS Security Market Report.
Businessimore.com

EU chief warns Apple not to use privacy and security as antitrust shield

EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager has warned Apple not to shield behind privacy and security amid pending antitrust laws. She claimed that customers would not give up security or privacy if they used other app stores or had sideloading. Apple has vehemently denied this in the past, claiming sideloading would...
BusinessSeattle Times

Is MGM-Amazon deal antitrust? Not in booming streaming market

The Federal Trade Commission’s expected announcement that it will scrutinize the proposed purchase by Amazon of the famed MGM studio and its 4,000 film library assets raises fundamental questions about the future of our antitrust laws and how they will be applied. While some 200 million Amazon Prime users have...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

European Union gets 'Trumpian' new president

The European Union got a new president Thursday, and some on the continent see him as a Trump-like figure. Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, dubbed “the Slovenian Donald” by Der Spiegel and now serving his third term in his home country, took on the broader role through a rotation that occurs every six months. The job requires him to chair meetings of the Council of the EU and set the agenda for issues to address.
EconomyInsurance Journal

Google Vows to Target Online Financial Scams in Britain

Google will clamp down on financial fraud on its platform in Britain, saying on Wednesday that all financial services will need to be verified by the regulator before they can advertise. Britain’s financial watchdog issued 1,200 consumer warnings last year about scams advertised via social media platforms by fake companies,...