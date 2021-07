Blake Lively has shared a tribute to her actor father following his death aged 74.Ernie, who was also an actor, had a 50-year career in show business and was known for roles in The Dukes Of Hazzard, Turner & Hooch and as the father of Blake’s character in two Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants films.He reportedly died in Los Angeles last week due to cardiac complications.Ernie’s wife and children were by his side at the time of his death, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Lively, 33, shared a tribute on her Instagram Story, posting a picture of her resting her head...