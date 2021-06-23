Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple Executive Says Users Who Want App Sideloading Already Have That Option With Other Platforms

By Sami Fathi
MacRumors Forums
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple earlier today published a detailed report outlining in blatant terms the negative impact that sideloading would have on the iPhone and iPad, specifically calling out the impacts it would have on user privacy and security. Now, the company is continuing its PR push, with an executive noting in an interview that users who wish to sideload apps already have that option thanks to other platforms.

www.macrumors.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Federighi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Pr#Ios#The App Store#Macos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Virus
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

Apple exec says people who want this controversial feature should stop using iPhones

As a result of the Epic Games v. Apple trial, not to mention ongoing political efforts to diminish the power wielded by big tech companies, several of Apple’s core business practices are currently under heavy attack. As a prime example, a new piece of legislation that was recently introduced before Congress would prohibit Apple from operating a platform for third parties while simultaneously offering competing apps. In such a scenario, Apple wouldn’t be allowed to offer apps like Apple Music. Another Apple business practice under attack focuses on the way the company runs its wildly successful App Store. As it stands...
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

Apple Head of User Privacy explains the negative impact of “sideloading” on iOS and iPadOS

Recently, two words “sideloading” and “Apple” are used together in many legal and social discussions. Technically the term Sideloading means to allow alternative app store(s) for distribution and in-app purchases system on a device. A practice which Apple stands strongly against for it gravelly impacts users’ privacy and security. Therefore to explain the horrors of sideloading for iPhone and iPad users, the company’s head of user privacy, Erik Neuenschwander sat down with Michael Grothaus of FastCompany.
TechnologyGizmodo

Apple Says It Needs the App Store in Order to Protect Consumers From Scams

Apple continued its impassioned defense against a new crop of antitrust bills on Wednesday, advising lawmakers that the legislation’s recommendation that the company open itself up to third-party app stores would spell disaster for consumers by exposing them to unvetted scams and violating their privacy. In a well-timed report published...
Technologyithinkdiff.com

Apple’s new privacy white paper explains the “Real-world attacks on platforms that allow sideloading”

Apple is facing alot of scrutiny over its control of the App Store and now it is being pressed by legislators and developers to allow alternative app stores on its iOS and iPadOS platforms. Called ‘sideloading’, the practice would give free access to genuine and malicious apps to users’ devices which Apple argues will be detrimental to their privacy and security.
Cell PhonesThe Next Web

Apple: Only our App Store can protect your iPhone from sideloaded malware

Apple has long argued against having alternative app stores and allowing sideloaded apps on the iPhone. In its latest effort to convince you, the company has released a whitepaper describing the bad effects of sideloading and how the App Store is the best protection against them. The whitepaper also highlights...
TechnologyBBC

Apple claims 'sideloading' apps is 'serious' security risk

Apple claims that allowing developers to distribute apps outside its official App Store would "expose users to serious security risks". A new report from the company argues strongly against allowing so-called sideloading of apps. The report suggests a range of hypothetical problems including ransomware and financial scams. It comes as...
Cell Phonesdaringfireball.net

Annotating Apple’s Anti-Sideloading White Paper

Apple today released a white paper arguing against proposed legislation that would mandate the ability to sideload apps (and thereby alternative app stores) on iOS/iPadOS:1 “Building a Trusted Ecosystem for Millions of Apps”.2 I think it’s good, fair, and cogent. I highly encourage you to read it — it’s not long — then come back for my annotations below.
Cell Phonesslashdot.org

Apple Says Third-Party App Stores Would Open iPhones To Scammers

Apple is raising fears about letting users install applications outside the company's App Store, an issue being targeted by lawmakers and regulators that also played a prominent role in its recent trial against Epic Games. From a report:. The company said Wednesday on its website that requiring apps to be...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

CCwGT Sideloaded app security for supervised accounts

Hi - I'm using Android Studio to build an Android app that runs on a CCwGT (Chromecast with GoogleTV). I've been able to setup developer mode, and I have sideloaded my APK. Initially it didn't show in the default launcher, but I fixed that by setting up the project for "Android TV" in Android Studio.
Cell PhonesComputerworld

Apple: Sideloading apps will undermine iOS security

Following CEO Tim Cook’s statements on security at a recent conference, Apple has come out fighting to protect the security of its App Store distribution model, publishing a white paper that argues enforced side-loading of apps would make the platform — and its users — far less secure. Security isn't...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

Apple argues customers will be at risk if it is forced to let people ‘sideload’ apps on iPhone

Apple has warned that users will be put at risk if it is forced to allow “sideloading” on iPhones.The defence of its its App Store policies come amid increasing pressure from regulators and legislators, who are concerned that Apple is unfairly using the control it has over its platforms.Some have argued that a solution to some of that concern would be the inclusion of other app stores on the iPhone, or the option to add apps without going through Apple’s official channels.It is one of a number of possible solutions floated by critics, alongside the possibility of the reduction or...
Businessimore.com

Apple is going to have to deal a new German antitrust probe into its platforms

Germany has opened a new investigation into Apple and potential antitrust issues. Apple's digital ecossytem spreads into seceral markets and that could cause competing companies to face roadblocks. Apple will have to face another new challenge to the way it does business, this time coming out of Germany. Officials announced...
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Apple iPhone 13 series will not have 1TB storage option

As we're just a few months away from the launch of the Apple iPhone 13 series, we should be getting information about the devices more frequent compared to before. With that said, the latest report has arrived claiming that the upcoming iPhones won't come with a 1TB memory configuration as rumoured.
Cell Phonesmediapost.com

Apple Says Tight Control Over Apps Boosts Security And Privacy

Apple on Wednesday defended its controversial restrictions on app developers, arguing its tight control over the apps allowed on its platform offers security and privacy benefits to consumers. The company says in a new report that its approach -- which includes vetting all apps for content, privacy policies and malware...
Cell Phonesscmagazine.com

Apple warns of sideloading risk as lawmakers consider third-party app stores

Apple released an information booklet Wednesday morning warning about the dangers of unvetted iPhone app downloads hours before lawmakers were slated to discuss tearing down walled gardens like Apple’s App Store. The House Judiciary Committee will today markup legislation from Rep. Pramila Jaypal, D-Wash., to restrict digital platforms from keeping...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Apple claims sideloading iPhone apps will harm the app market

As if Epic Games’ epic lawsuit against it weren’t enough, Apple could soon be facing the biggest threat to its iOS App Store since the app store came online. The US Congress is preparing to debate antitrust six bills, one of which will put the iPhone’s closed app ecosystem under greater scrutiny. Those policies could force Apple to open up iOS to allow installing apps outside of the App Store, a.k.a. sideloading, a practice that Apple claims will not only put users at risk, it will also ironically harm developers and the app market in the process.