SEE IT: Cows stampede through California nabe after meatpacking plant escape, leaving one injured

A group of cows intent on milking the most out of their last moments busted out of a California slaughterhouse and stampeded through Pico Rivera Tuesday night, leaving at least one person hospitalized.

The bovine breakout was first reported to authorities just before 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Tracy Koerner told the Los Angeles Times that a herd of about 20 cows or so escaped from a nearby meatpacking plant and then made their way along Friendship Ave. and into the cul-de-sac.

The sheriff’s department warned residents in a tweet that the cows were also spotted “loose” on Beverly Road and Durfee Ave. and encouraged people to avoid the area.

“STEER CLEAR for a few more minutes please,” it read. “We are in the process of mooo-ving the cows!”

The animals were still roaming free hours later, around 9:35 p.m. Video from the scene captured some cows wandering about a residential neighborhood while others grazed on front lawns.

Koerner said that while the cows remained mostly calm, some of the animals began to charge at one point in the night, drawing gunfire from authorities. Emergency services responded to the scene to tend to a shot cow, but it later succumbed to its injuries.

At least one person was injured by the herd and taken to a local trauma center. Their conditions is unknown at this time, police said.

Before 10 p.m., at least seven police cruisers had arrived in the area. They were attempting to barricade and herd the cows until the department’s mounted enforcement detail arrived with horse trailers.

By about 9:50 p.m., most of the cows had been loaded onto two trailers, but a trio of determined bovine managed to dodge authorities, forcing them to give chase in patrol cars. They were also eventually captured.