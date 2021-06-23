Here Are Nine Summer Pastimes That Have Reopened Since COVID With New Opportunities

There’s a reopened state of mind, both in and around the city. Oregon is a roller coaster-deficient state, but Oaks Amusement Park (7805 SE Oaks Park Way, 503-233-5777, oakspark.com) is making a play to be the low-budget Six Flags to Enchanted Forest’s great value Disneyland. After mostly existing as a year-round carnival midway, the Sellwood attraction has upped its thrills quotient in recent years. First came the Pepto Bismol-colored behemoth Adrenaline Peak, which tosses guests through a 97-degree loop, several corkscrew turns and an insane vertical drop. Now, there’s AtmosFEAR, a pendulum-style stomach-churner that alternates between a full 360-degree loop and a slightly less nauseating 180-degree swing. If either option makes you queasy just to think about, a trip to Oaks Park is still a summer tradition as American as a deep-fried funnel cake. MATTHEW SINGER.