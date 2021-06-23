Cucumber and Avocado Salad with Pickled Onion Vinaigrette

This summery avocado salad with crisp bell peppers, crunchy cucumbers, and juicy tomatoes is bursting with flavor and nutrition. A good salad has lots of contrasting colors, textures, and flavors, and this avocado salad has it all: buttery chunks of avocado, juicy cherry tomatoes, crisp yellow bell peppers, crunchy cucumbers, fresh herbs, and a tangy vinaigrette that brings all the elements together. If you have time, let the salad sit for at least 20 minutes before adding the avocados. This process draws out the juices from the vegetables, especially the cucumbers and tomatoes, and flavors the vinaigrette. Also, be sure to use a light hand when mixing in the avocados; they will start to break down the more you toss them. Serve the salad as a light lunch or side dish to grilled meats for supper.