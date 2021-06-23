Cancel
The global recovery is running red hot. Here's proof

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupply chain issues and other post-pandemic headaches can't mask this reality: The global economic recovery is powering ahead. What's happening: Business activity within the 19 countries that use the euro grew at the fastest rate in 15 years in June, according to the Purchasing Managers' Index from IHS Markit, a closely-monitored source of data.

Stark County, OHCanton Repository

Ask the Rational Investor: Is inflation transient?

Almost every day, news articles discuss rising car prices and the inability for businesses to find employees. Other areas of inflation have creeped up, too, such as recreational goods, furnishings and appliances. Investors are wondering if current inflationary impacts are just the beginning? Or is the recent spike in inflation...
RetailABC News

Fewer working-age people may slow economy. Will it lift pay?

WASHINGTON -- As America's job market rebounds this summer and the need for workers intensifies, employers won't likely have a chance to relax anytime soon. Worker shortages will likely persist for years after the fast-reopening economy shakes off its growing pains. Consider that the number of working age people did...
Businesswhtc.com

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

(Reuters) – Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China – here’s a rapid tour of next week’s top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls report is...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

No, the jobs aren't all back yet - in any top U.S. industry

(Reuters) - No major U.S. industry has regained its pre-recession level of employment in the 16 months since COVID-19 torpedoed the labor market, a sobering reality check on the lasting mark of the pandemic as the nation heads into Independence Day weekend. Labor Department data released Friday showed total employment...
Public HealthArkansas Online

U.S. manufacturing growth ebbs in June

Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed slightly in June, as supply chain problems persist and businesses say they are still struggling to find workers to keep up with demand. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its index of manufacturing activity ticked down in June to a reading of 60.6 from 61.2 in May.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.
Presidential ElectionCNN

President Biden wins global support for massive tax overhaul

London (CNN Business) — The United States has won international backing for its plan to overhaul the global system for taxing companies, a huge step toward simplifying a complex web of rules long exploited by big corporations. Countries including India, China and Switzerland have agreed to a broad framework for...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Ethereum’s red-hot run: Are we witnessing a ‘paradigm shift’?

Ethereum, the market’s largest alt, has been gaining a lot of traction, despite its price volatility. Over the past week, for instance, the alt’s price fiercely oscillated in the $1,700-$2,200 price band. Nevertheless, Ethereum witnessed a ‘historic day‘ on 28 June. For the first time in crypto-history, ETH’s address activity climbed above BTC’s address activity.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock investors celebrate red-hot five-quarter run

U.S. markets have been on a streak and given investors a cause for celebration with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all finishing up for the fifth consecutive quarter. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34502.51 +210.22 +0.61%. SP500 S&P 500 4297.5...
Energy Industrywbrz.com

How China's power shortage impacts the global community

GUANGZHOU, China - In a world still recovering from the reverberating effects of the COVID-19 health crisis, one of the international community's wealthiest nations is struggling through a power shortage that may impact the global economy. China's struggles are causing problems for its international partners, according to a recent CNN...
StocksDailyFx

S&P 500 Rally to Extend on Red-Hot Consumer Confidence Data

STOCK MARKET OUTLOOK: S&P 500 INDEX CLIMBS AS CONSUMER CONFIDENCE IMPROVES. S&P 500 price action is extending its advance during early morning trade on Tuesday. Stock market gains look likely to continue in short-term amid prevailing risk appetite. Consumer confidence data just released improved to 127.3, topping median forecast. The...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields lower after strong payroll data puts focus on Fed

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, details on TIPS) By Ross Kerber July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday after a strong payroll report left uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve might respond. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.9 basis points at 1.4407% in midday trading. That was close to its level before the morning release of new Labor Department data showed U.S. job growth accelerated in June. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000 in May, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May. Treasury yields initially ticked up on the strong job gains, then fell back. Market analysts said the trading reflected mixed interpretations about how the Fed might incorporate the new information as it decides how to end crisis-era bond-buying. Normally strong numbers would send yields higher, said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy for TD Securities in New York. Of Friday's trading, she said, "I think the market is torn between whether to price in the market outlook or the Fed reaction." The minutes of the Fed's June 16-17 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought, are due out on Wednesday. Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings, said he does not expect yields to move much higher until closer to the fall when schools move to reopen, bringing more teachers and other educators back to work and dropping the unemployment rate. "I think we're geared toward a fairly decent reopening but most of it will take place in the fall. Rates will head higher once that becomes evident," he said. Friday's trading was set for an early close ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 120 basis points, less than a basis point lower than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.7 basis points at 0.2396%. The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was at -0.209% after reaching as low as -0.236% The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.905% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.338%. July 2 Friday 12:32PM New York / 1632 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-198/256 0.2396 -0.017 Three-year note 99-110/256 0.4453 -0.026 Five-year note 100-8/256 0.8686 -0.033 Seven-year note 100-80/256 1.2032 -0.042 10-year note 101-176/256 1.4407 -0.039 20-year bond 104-64/256 1.9898 -0.029 30-year bond 107-32/256 2.0545 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Kirsten Donovan)