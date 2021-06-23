The Tragic Deaths Of Jerry Lee Lewis' Sons
Piano rocker Jerry Lee Lewis rose to fame in the 1950s, and he was one of the early rock 'n' roll artists at the genre's inception. He is best known for popular songs "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" (via Wide Open Country). Like a lot of the first rock stars, Lewis had a signature style that he was known for. Sister Rosetta Tharpe was known for her guitar skills, Elvis for his dancing, and Little Richard for his piano-playing and flamboyance. Similar to Little Richard, Lewis was also celebrated for his talents on the keyboard, along with his animated stage style.www.grunge.com