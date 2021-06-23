The Tragic Deaths Of Jerry Lee Lewis' Sons

Is there any cooler musician than Elvis Costello? Honestly, one of the more annoying things about writing about the ins-and-outs of copyright law and creativity is realizing just how many of my artistic (music, filmmaking, writing, etc.) heroes turns out to have absolutely dreadful opinions about creativity and inspiration, often ignoring how they got to where they got, and instead focusing on pulling up the ladder behind them and squeezing as much cash as possible out of others. So I'm always concerned when I learn about musician I like opining on these issues -- especially over the last few years. You had the Marvin Gaye Estate cash in on a pop song that didn't copy any Gaye song, but just had a similar "feel." And that opened the doors to a whole bunch of similar lawsuits of aging rockers (or their estates) demanding money from newer artists.