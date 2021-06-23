Cancel
Fight for the Future: New GAO Report Confirms: FOSTA-SESTA Has Been a Disaster

By Targeted News Service (Press Releases)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 12 days ago
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) BREAKING: Yesterday, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a report detailing how federal prosecutors have rarely used an anti-sex trafficking law, the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA), which established criminal penalties for promoting or facilitating online prostitution and sex trafficking and introduced a carveout within Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The report says "criminal restitution has not been sought and civil damages have not been awarded" under the law, often referred to as FOSTA-SESTA. DOJ officials interviewed by the GAO for the report also said they did not bring more cases "because the law is relatively new and prosecutors have had success using other criminal statutes."

