Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Kate Middleton reveals she's taken up beekeeping while presenting her own homemade honey

By Lisa Walden
goodhousekeeping.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, revealed she has started beekeeping after surprising school children with honey from the hives at her Norfolk home. On a visit to the wildlife garden at the Natural History Museum, the Duchess asked children from St Mary of the Angels Primary School in London if they knew where bees got their nectar from — before giving them a pot of homemade honey to highlight the museum's project about biodiversity.

www.goodhousekeeping.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey#Bees#Beekeeping#Biodiversity#The Angels Primary School#Urban Nature Project#Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's favourite cameras are up to 30% off for Amazon Prime Day

Want to get your hands on a royal-approved camera? Enter Amazon Prime Day 2021!. On 21-22 June, a range of Canon cameras – the brand loved by avid photographer Kate Middleton – are on sale for Prime Day, with up to 30% off the original price. If you don't have Prime Membership, sign up now so you can shop the full list of Canon Prime Day deals or check out our selection below.
WorldHello Magazine

How Princess Beatrice will follow in Kate Middleton's footsteps as a mother - report

Princess Beatrice may be a few months away from giving birth, but she's planning ahead for her early days as a mum, according to newspaper reports. An article published by The Mail at the weekend claims that the pregnant Princess is taking a leaf out of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's book when it comes to her childcare arrangements.
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

Kate Middleton's Favorite Rosehip Face Oil is On Sale for Prime Day

When it comes to royal looks we can emulate, most of us miss the boat on the sparkling tiaras and elegant sweeping evening gowns, but that's hardly kept Kate Middleton from flexing her style-influencing powers. From her sporty sneakers to the everyday jewelry she adores, fans have flocked to the Duchess of Cambridge's most beloved brands to bring a touch of royal sophistication to their own routines.
WorldObserver

How Kate Middleton Is Making Prince William’s Birthday Special This Year

Prince William is turning 39 years old today, and after a rough year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prince Philip’s death and the Duke of Cambridge’s ongoing tension with his brother, Kate Middleton is making sure her husband has an extra special birthday. Prince William and Kate, who celebrated 10 years...
Designers & CollectionsTODAY.com

Kate Middleton's earrings are the It accessory of summer

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. If you’re looking for...
Celebritiesohmymag.co.uk

Here's why Kate Middleton won't be at the 1 July inauguration

All eyes will be on them. On 1 July, Prince Harry will leave the United States to join his brother in England for the much-anticipated unveiling of a new statue of Princess Diana in the gardens of Kensington Palace. The date was not chosen at random: the appointment was fixed on the day when the Queen of hearts should have celebrated her 60th birthday. The event is symbolic, and so is the image.
nickiswift.com

Kate Middleton Opens Up About The Interesting Hobby She Shares With Her Brother

Kate Middleton is fulfilling her royal duties, visiting school children in London at the Natural History Museum on June 22. The trip included the duchess joining the kids in an arts & crafts activity to learn more about insects, mammals and birds, according to People. During Middleton's visit, the royal also revealed the one hobby that she enjoys just like her younger brother.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Duchess Kate Dabbles in Beekeeping and Makes Her Own Honey

The Duchess of Cambridge owns a beehive just like her brother, avid beekeeper James Middleton. Yesterday, the duchess visited the Natural History Museum in South Kensington, London, to meet with schoolchildren and learn about its Urban Nature Project, which centers on biodiversity and sustainability. For her visit, she brought the children a special gift: a jar of homemade honey from Anmer Hall, where she and Prince William occasionally reside with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Homelesscelebratingthesoaps.com

Kate Middleton Kept Her Children Close To Her Heart

Duchess Kate Middleton kept her three children close as she announced her “milestone” project that she hopes will inspire, nurture and make life better for thousands of kids.This is a long-term project that the Duchess has promised to devote her time to, equating its importance to that of climate change, but with less awareness than the other.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Kate Middleton has thanked children’s hospices in the UK

The Duchess of Cambridge has praised the UK’s children’s hospices which do “remarkable” and “life-changing” work.Kate Middleton made the comments in a message to mark the beginning of Children’s Hospice Week, which runs from 21 June to 27 June.Kate is the patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and she remarked how the past year has been particularly difficult for families whose children are seriously ill and for whom hospices are a “lifeline”.The duchess said that care that children’s hospice provides “is needed now more than ever”.Kate said: “The last year has been a difficult one for everyone, and especially tough...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Expert Reveals Kate Middleton's Thoughts On Harry And Meghan's Oprah Interview

The ramifications of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's March sit down with Oprah Winfrey are still being felt by the royal family. The interview watched around the world saw Harry and Meghan drop some pretty shocking bombshells about their time as senior royals, including claiming one member of the royal family made racially insensitive remarks about the color of their son, Archie's skin, Meghan claiming Kate Middleton made her cry, and the allegation Meghan was told she could not get help as she struggled with her mental health.
Designers & Collectionsnewsbrig.com

Kate Middleton swaps her skinny jeans for an $89 pair

Kate Middleton swapped her signature skinny jeans for a cropped pair from & Other Stories ($89) on Monday. And while her light-wash version is almost sold out, the same high-waisted style is currently available in a range of other shades. For a visit to London’s Natural History Museum, the 39-year-old...