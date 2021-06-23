Jennifer Gottwald: Wisconsinites support fair maps
Dear Editor: At the recent Mount Horeb Summer Frolic, I marched with a group of community members to support fair and impartial mapping of Wisconsin's legislative districts. It was heartening to hear cheers and clapping along the parade route. While I am certain that not everyone supported our cause, the cheers came from all types of parade watchers — young and old, rural and village residents, those wearing T-shirts supporting the Brewers, a local church, or folk music.