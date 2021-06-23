Jennifer Gottwald: Wisconsinites support fair maps

To Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the GOP legislators: If you are “so good” for Wisconsin, why are you so afraid of fair district maps?. If you think you have such a broad base of support and you feel you are truly the best people to represent Wisconsin, the voters of Wisconsin should reelect you no matter how the maps are drawn. If you have the best platform and solutions to the many issues and problems facing Wisconsin -- from our economy to our education system to our infrastructure -- the voters should reelect you.