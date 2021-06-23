Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man City Identify 'Serious Target' If One of Two Current First-Team Stars Leave - 'Strict Budgets' Could Make Move Difficult

By Freddie Pye
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 11 days ago

Talk surrounding the 25 year-old and a possible move to the Etihad Stadium has been rife for the past six months or so, with Manchester City officials seemingly holding Jack Grealish in very high regard.

However, the financials at stake in a possible move were always going to be a major stumbling block, with Aston Villa claimed to be valuing their star man at close to £100 million - which would not only be a record transfer fee for the Premier League champions, but also a new record in the division.

With that being said however, the latest information from England is that Manchester City would almost certainly have to see some departures, in order to finance a move - and two names have been identified as possibly paving the way for a Grealish swoop.

According to Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, Bernardo Silva still seems to want away from the club, after requesting to leave Manchester City last summer, and if a 'serious buyer' can be found, the Portugal international will reluctantly be allowed to leave.

It is stated that this could then spark a big-money move for a suitable replacement, and Jack Grealish is 'top of the list' in this particular category - or even if Riyad Mahrez were to leave the Premier League champions in the coming weeks and months.

On the subject of Jack Grealish, Stuart Brennan writes that Manchester City could move for the Aston Villa icon even if they do not sell anyone this summer, however 'strict' internal budgets means this would be very difficult to see through.

Cole Palmer has recently just put pen to paper on a Manchester City contract extension, and could see an increased involvement in the first-team set-up from next season - with the creative midfielder known to be highly-rated among coaching staff.

However, should Manchester City see one of Bernardo Silva or Riyad Mahrez depart, club officials would almost certainly look for a replacement with greater top-flight calibre and experience.

You can read the full piece from the Manchester Evening News here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Community Policy
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
78
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Stuart Brennan
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Riyad Mahrez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Man City#England#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
90min.com

Jack Grealish says it is 'scary' how good England's attacking options are

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has been refreshingly honest about his confidence in England’s chances as the latter stages of Euro 2020 approach, describing it as ‘scary’ how good the six wide forwards in the squad are, including himself. England face Ukraine in Rome for a place in the semi-finals...
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Oleksandr Zinchenko Identifies "Most Difficult Days" In Football Life While Reflecting On Man City Defeat To Chelsea in Champions League

The Ukraine international has been enduring a relatively difficult period away at the European Championships, and reflected on his fatigue and a busy season with Pep Guardiola and the City squad last season. During a press conference this week, Oleksandr Zinchenko was asked whether his difficult and challenging season with...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Man City make £100m move for Kane – reports

London (AFP) – Manchester City have made a bid of 100 million pounds (138 million dollars) to Tottenham for England captain Harry Kane, according to reports on Monday. Kane, 27, has publicly expressed his desire to add trophies to his excellent goalscoring record and is believed to be keen on a move away from his boyhood club this summer.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Arsenal weighing up a move for two Manchester City stars

Arsenal is audaciously targeting a move for Manchester City stars, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, according to Eurosport. The Gunners want to rebuild their squad this summer after they finished last season outside the European places. They hope to make the top four at the end of next season and...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City to make one-off bumper offer for Tottenham striker Kane

Manchester City are ready to make a take-it-or-leave-it offer for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The Daily Star says City will make a £100m offer to Tottenham for star man Kane. The bid will be made after the European Championships, where Kane is captaining England. It's unclear whether the amount will...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Leicester City moving to renew the contract of Juventus target

Leicester City isn’t playing about when it comes to keeping their best players and they are now moving to tie down one of Juventus’ transfer targets to a new long-term contract. The Foxes have some top quality players as Brendan Rodgers continues to lead them to impress in the Premier...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Manchester City First Team Plan For Yan Couto Could Be Derailed

Manchester City first team plan for Yan Couto could be derailed. Specifically, the plans for Yan Couto to join up with Manchester City this summer after an impressive loan spell with Girona look like falling foul of work permit rules. The rules are notoriously strict and given he has made...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Wilfred Ndidi: Why is no one moving for Leicester City star?

The Nigeria star receives effusive praise from pundits, fans and neutrals, but this has never resulted in any concrete interest in the Super Eagle. The Wilfred Ndidi paradox has flown beneath the radar and is getting little or no mention: the Leicester City man is praised to high heaven yearly but receives minimal interest from the top sides.
SoccerYardbarker

Milan could make a statement by renewing star man to respond to recent criticism

AC Milan could make a statement by securing the renewal of star midfielder Franck Kessie as their next summer move, a report claims. According to MilanNews, Milan have set a firm stance towards agents that try to ‘blackmail’ the club by asking for figures too high in order to renew their contracts. As soon as a club tries to tackle the problem of bringing down the wage budget, it appears that fans have begun to grow apprehensive about the idea of losing key pieces for free.