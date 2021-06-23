Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

36 Hours of Drunken Fun in Wine Country

By Andi Prewitt
WWEEK
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you grew up in Yamhill County, there was no route more dreaded than Highway 99W through Dundee. The town’s drag of a main drag was constantly clogged with cars: beachgoers destined for Lincoln City and Newport, gamblers hoping to win big at Spirit Mountain Casino and locals just trying to get back and forth from Newberg to run errands. It was never a destination you’d look forward to driving through, let alone spend the night in—not until the last five years or so.

www.wweek.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Mcminnville, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
City
Dundee, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
County
Yamhill County, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#White Wine#Food And Wine#Wine Shop#Methven Family#Mediterraneanesque#Tuscan#Mexican#Ne Worden Hill Road#Oregon Wine Country#Dmv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Music
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Eric Adams wins New York City mayoral primary

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, setting himself up as the overwhelming favorite to win the general election in November. The Associated Press called the race for Adams shortly after the latest batch of results in the ranked-choice primary were released on...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy