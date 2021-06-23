36 Hours of Drunken Fun in Wine Country

If you grew up in Yamhill County, there was no route more dreaded than Highway 99W through Dundee. The town’s drag of a main drag was constantly clogged with cars: beachgoers destined for Lincoln City and Newport, gamblers hoping to win big at Spirit Mountain Casino and locals just trying to get back and forth from Newberg to run errands. It was never a destination you’d look forward to driving through, let alone spend the night in—not until the last five years or so.