ICDC BEAT: Itawamba in the summertime

School is out for summer! As you are looking for some free things to do to get the kids out of this house, help them discover Itawamba. If you want to teach them some history while having fun, we have so many options available. Make plans to visit The Cedars, Also Known as the Cates-Gaither House, this one-story Greek Revival style planters cottage was built circa 1859 by shipbuilder and merchant Pleasant Cates. Its name reflects the history of the original site of the home that was once surrounded by a grove of cedar trees. It is one of the two antebellum houses in Fulton. To schedule a tour contact Danny Gaither at 662-601-5241. We also have the Jamie Whitten Historical Center Complex, designed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District. It includes an interesting museum with exhibits created by several Federal agencies involved in the economic development of Mississippi’s beautiful hill country. Several of the exhibits are multi-media displays and many illustrate the rich history and heritage of this area. Have the children work on family genealogy by visiting the Itawamba Historical Society’s Gaither Spradling Library. This is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history and heritage of Itawamba County. Also on site is the George Poteet History Center filled with unique finds donated to the museum. You also may find it interesting to know the historical center sits on a former Chickasaw settlement!