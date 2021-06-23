Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Itawamba County, MS

ICDC BEAT: Itawamba in the summertime

By VAUNITA MARTIN ICDC Executive Director
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool is out for summer! As you are looking for some free things to do to get the kids out of this house, help them discover Itawamba. If you want to teach them some history while having fun, we have so many options available. Make plans to visit The Cedars, Also Known as the Cates-Gaither House, this one-story Greek Revival style planters cottage was built circa 1859 by shipbuilder and merchant Pleasant Cates. Its name reflects the history of the original site of the home that was once surrounded by a grove of cedar trees. It is one of the two antebellum houses in Fulton. To schedule a tour contact Danny Gaither at 662-601-5241. We also have the Jamie Whitten Historical Center Complex, designed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District. It includes an interesting museum with exhibits created by several Federal agencies involved in the economic development of Mississippi’s beautiful hill country. Several of the exhibits are multi-media displays and many illustrate the rich history and heritage of this area. Have the children work on family genealogy by visiting the Itawamba Historical Society’s Gaither Spradling Library. This is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history and heritage of Itawamba County. Also on site is the George Poteet History Center filled with unique finds donated to the museum. You also may find it interesting to know the historical center sits on a former Chickasaw settlement!

www.djournal.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
County
Itawamba County, MS
City
Fulton, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genealogy#Icdc#Itawamba#The Cates Gaither House#Greek#Pleasant Cates#The U S Army Corps#Engineers Mobile District#Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...