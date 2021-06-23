36 Hours of Rugged River Recreation in the Umpqua National Forest

The historical Steamboat Inn remains standing following last year’s Archie Creek Fire, ready to be your base camp for a weekend of outdoor recreation. Last September, the Archie Creek Fire ripped through the North Umpqua River corridor, along Highway 138 east of Roseburg, claiming more than 131,000 acres of land before it was fully contained in November. As you drive into the forest nearly one year later, the charred husks of evergreens line the road, and all that’s left of many homes and motels are the foundations.