Intracranial Pressure Monitoring in Acute Brain Injury Varies Widely in ICUs

physiciansweekly.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal-world study suggests monitoring may lead to better long-term outcomes. Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring varied widely among institutions and appeared to be associated with a more intensive therapeutic approach and better long-term clinical results in severe cases of acute brain injury, the SYNAPSE-ICU study found. In a global study of...

www.physiciansweekly.com
