Blue Zones Projects bringing longevity to Indiana and beyond

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- What is the secret to living to 100 years old? Some who have made it to this milestone might say laugh often, or eat the chocolate! But research shows there is a common theme among these communities with high numbers of longevity. They call them ‘blue zones.’ One new initiative is hoping to bring more of these zones all across the nation. There are only 5 blue zones that exist in the entire world! You can find these communities in Italy, Greece, Costa Rica, California, japan and soon…maybe even Marshall county.