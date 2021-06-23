Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, SC

Newberry Jr. Legion loses

By Newberry Observer
Posted by 
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 11 days ago

GREENWOOD — On Monday evening, Newberry Junior Legion travelled to Emerald High, and came up just short losing 6-5 in eight innings.

Coye Cutshall pitched five strong innings only giving up two earned runs. Leading hitters were Blake Stribble with two hits and Colby Bickley and Will Livingston with one hit each.

Community Policy
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

300
Followers
436
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
City
Livingston, SC
City
Greenwood, SC
Newberry, SC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newberry Junior Legion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Rotello resigns as women’s lacrosse coach

NEWBERRY — Newberry Athletic Director Ralph Patterson announced that Hanah Rotello has resigned as interim women’s lacrosse head coach. In a shortened season this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rotello led the Wolves to a 5-7 record and a 4-5 record in South Atlantic Conference play and secured a trip in the South Atlantic Conference Tournament.
Camden, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Chapin-Newberry tops Camden

CAMDEN — Chapin-Newberry traveled to Camden and improved their league record to 4-0 with an 8-1 win. Luke Kennedy tossed five innings yielding only two hits and one run while striking out six. J.P. Hornick and Mathew Becker led the offense with two hits and two RBIs each. Jay Metts added a triple and one RBI along with Lawson Brand and Al Farmer who had one hit each also.
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Chapin-Newberry bests Richland

COLUMBIA — Chapin-Newberry traveled to Richland Friday at Heathwood Hall and improved to 2-0 in league play with a 12-2 win in six innings. Luke Kennedy earned the win on the mound with six strikeouts while yielding no hits. Ryan Barnett and George Schodowski closed it out with two strikeouts each.
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Mac Harrison Memorial Round Robin winners

NEWBERRY — The Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association held its Ninth Annual Mac Harrison Memorial Round Robin Doubles Tournament on Saturday, May 29, at the Oakland Park Tennis Center in Newberry. Here are the results:. • Women’s Division: First place: Elizabeth Yi (Newberry), Second place: Abigail Yi (Newberry). • Men’s Division :...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Perry named associate AD for external relations

NEWBERRY — Newberry College Athletic Director Ralph Patterson announced that Hunter Perry has been named associate athletic director for external relations. “We are excited to add Hunter Perry to the Newberry Athletics senior leadership team,” said Patterson. “She is experienced in delivering revenue through corporate partnerships, sponsorships, and venue signage. She will also have a role in securing corporate memberships for the Athletic Club. We completed a national search, and I appreciate the work of Dr. Jodie Peeler, Lori Ann Summers, Sandy Scherrens, Casey Petrusic and Wayne Alexander as members of our search committee. We had an outstanding candidate pool and are thrilled that Hunter Perry is joining our team.”
Whitmire, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Whitmire Hall of Fame Class announced

WHITMIRE — Whitmire High School has announced the 2021 inductees to the Whitmire High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Terrell “Red” Fowler Jr. (deceased), Donya Millard Jenkins, and Kenny Page were selected as the 2021 inductees. The induction ceremony will be held at halftime of the home football game vs. Pelion High School on September 10, 2021.
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Dunklee named Second-Team All-American by USILA

NEWBERRY — Newberry College senior midfielder Kyle Dunklee was named Second Team All-American by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association. This is the second All-American honor Dunklee has received this postseason. Earlier, he was named Third-Team All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine, and he is the Newberry men’s lacrosse player to be named All-American by either organization.