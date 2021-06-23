Newberry Jr. Legion loses

NEWBERRY — Newberry College Athletic Director Ralph Patterson announced that Hunter Perry has been named associate athletic director for external relations. “We are excited to add Hunter Perry to the Newberry Athletics senior leadership team,” said Patterson. “She is experienced in delivering revenue through corporate partnerships, sponsorships, and venue signage. She will also have a role in securing corporate memberships for the Athletic Club. We completed a national search, and I appreciate the work of Dr. Jodie Peeler, Lori Ann Summers, Sandy Scherrens, Casey Petrusic and Wayne Alexander as members of our search committee. We had an outstanding candidate pool and are thrilled that Hunter Perry is joining our team.”