Darwin’s Dairy Ltd fined £6,000 for hygiene offences

By James Ridler contact
foodmanufacture.co.uk
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarnsley-based Darwin’s Dairy Ltd has been fined £6,000 for food safety and hygiene offences after failing to implement and maintain Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) principles. Barnsley Magistrates Court heard how the local Environmental Health Team had received reports of several E-coli cases in November 2019, which sparked an...

Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

New Delta Covid-19 Variant Of Concern Circulating Locally, Health Officials Warn Residents And Encourage Vaccine As Best Tool Against Infection

Humboldt County’s Public Health Officer anticipated the arrival of the deadly Delta COVID-19 mutation while talking to reporters on June 30th. “While we’ve only had a handful of Delta variants here in Humboldt County, I don’t suspect it’ll be very long until we see the vast majority of cases are going to be Delta variant here.” As it turns out, the week was not over before the Health Department gave notice to the public that Delta had arrived on the North Coast.
ScienceGizmodo

Journal Retracts Terrible Study That Claimed Widespread Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths

A study looking at the impacts of covid-19 vaccination—condemned by other scientists as seriously flawed and irresponsible—has now sparked a mutiny of sorts. This past week, several well-respected researchers have resigned from their involvement in the journal that published the paper, which argued that vaccines are killing almost as many people as they’re saving from the pandemic. Today, the paper was retracted.
Pet Serviceshawaiipublicradio.org

Health Department: Don't Drink Raw Goat Milk From Pet Stores

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health has put an embargo on raw milk products after finding nearly 20 Oʻahu pet stores that sold unpasteurized goat milk products. Inspectors from DOH's Food Safety Branch have been visiting pet supply stores and food retailers to issue cease and desist notices to anyone selling unpasteurized goat milk.
Public HealthCapital Journal

Increased vaccination may curb variants

The South Dakota Department of Public Health found some concern warranted as the state’s fully-vaccinated rate hovers in the low-50 percent range and fewer people seek out the shots. State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said the state is still below the 70 percent vaccination rate needed to reach herd immunity,...
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

COVID: Vaccines protect against variants, local health officials say

The following is a press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. Local health officials see strong evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are effective against all four “variants of concern” that have been identified in Humboldt County since November 2020. Yet young adults, the group most affected by these variants, remain the least vaccinated group in the county.
Public Healthwincountry.com

S.African medical body threatens court action over internships

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The South African Medical Association threatened on Thursday to take the government to court because scores of new junior doctors cannot find work placements despite staff shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. SAMA said it was “scandalous” that, during a third wave of the pandemic, 228 medical interns...
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Public Health Officials Announce 2,120 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease Over the Past Week

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,120 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 54 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, June 25, 2021. Almost 72% (71.8%) of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 56% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Currently, IDPH is reporting a Continue Reading
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

July 1: Plumas Public Health announces 3 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, July 1, that there are three new case to report — one from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola) and two from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor). The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Monday, June 28, Public Health reported just one case from the Eastern Region.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Isn't coronavirus almost over? Nope. A new variant, called Delta, is more transmissible, and threatens many Americans, including children, because it's "more transmissible." So how does this affect you and what should you do? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and offered this warning that all Americans should really hear. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of guidance—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Los Angeles County, CAAntelope Valley Press

County seeing increase in virus cases

While COVID-19 transmission in Los Angeles County remains low, the County is seeing increases in cases and daily test positivity. On June 15, the day of the full reopening, the County saw 210 new cases and the test positivity rate was around 0.5%. Nearly two weeks after the June 15 reopening, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed a doubling of new cases and the test positivity rate; today’s case numbers are 422 and the test positivity rate is 1.2%.
Industrywashingtonnewsday.com

Three long-term adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccination

Anybody who has had the Pfizer vaccine is being warned over three delayed side effects. Side effects are rare, but if you notice certain symptoms, be sure to consult a doctor. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, there are three delayed adverse effects to be aware of after receiving the Pfizer vaccination. Pfizer is just one of the vaccines used in the UK, with AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs also available. Pfizer has become massively common among under-30s though, due to the risk of blood clots from the AZ jab.
Agricultureduboiscountyherald.com

Let's consume plant-based meats, dairy

The scarcity of animal meat caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will keep our outdoor grills safer this Independence Day. Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and Salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
Skin CareCharlotte Stories

4 Dental Hygiene Tips

Dental hygiene is one of the most important aspects of our health that we should be paying attention to. However, dental hygiene is also one of the most ignored aspects of our health. Some people are born with weaker teeth while others simply have poor hygiene, but everyone can have dental cleaning practices that make a world of difference in their health.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.