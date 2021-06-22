Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Statin Use Not Tied to Cognitive Decline, Dementia in Seniors

physiciansweekly.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Statin therapy seems not to be associated with cognitive decline or dementia among older adults, according to a study published in the June 29 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Zhen Zhou, Ph.D., from the University of Tasmania in...

www.physiciansweekly.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognitive Decline#Statins#Mild Cognitive Impairment#Healthday News#Mci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Los Angeles, CAscitechdaily.com

Statins Used to Lower Cholesterol Linked to Doubled Risk of Developing Dementia

In patients with mild cognitive impairment, taking lipophilic statins more than doubles their risk of developing dementia compared to those who do not take statins. According to research presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging 2021 Annual Meeting, positron emission tomography (PET) scans of lipophilic statin users revealed a highly significant decline in metabolism in the area of the brain that is first impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.
Computer ScienceEurekAlert

Screening for dementia with artificial intelligence

With the support of a new grant worth $3.9 million, Michigan State University researchers are developing technology that scans speech and vocabulary patterns to catch early signs of Alzheimer's disease, the most common cause of dementia. Jiayu Zhou, an associate professor in MSU's College of Engineering, is leading the effort...
Diseases & TreatmentsUS News and World Report

Most Cases of Dementia in U.S. Seniors Go Undiagnosed: Study

MONDAY, June 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Most Americans with dementia are undiagnosed, which shows how important it is to screen and assess seniors for the disease, researchers say. Their new analysis of data from a nationwide survey of about 6 million Americans aged 65 and older revealed that 91%...
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Prediction Model for Brain Age May Help Detect Cognitive Decline

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Patients with amnestic mild cognitive impairment (aMCI) have higher predicted age difference (PAD) than healthy controls, according to a study published online June 23 in Radiology: Artificial Intelligence. Weijie Huang, Ph.D., from Beijing Normal University, and colleagues trained a machine learning approach to...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Cognitive, Functional Decline Detected Prior to Stroke

WEDNESDAY, July 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with stroke have steeper declines in cognition and daily functioning up to 10 years before incident stroke compared with stroke-free controls, according to a study published online July 6 in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. Alis Heshmatollah, from Erasmus MC...
Diseases & Treatmentssciencecodex.com

Tooth loss associated with increased cognitive impairment, dementia

Tooth loss is a risk factor for cognitive impairment and dementia--and with each tooth lost, the risk of cognitive decline grows, according to a new analysis led by researchers at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing and published in JAMDA: The Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine. However, this risk was not significant among older adults with dentures, suggesting that timely treatment with dentures may protect against cognitive decline.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Study Reveals Inflammatory Proteins May Slow Cognitive Decline in Aging Adults

The study authors said that these findings could be used to help identify healthy people who are at risk for the condition before they have symptoms. A new study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association found that elevated levels of 2 chemical mediators of inflammation, or cytokines, are connected with slower cognitive decline in aging adults.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You See This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk is Higher, New Study Says

As we get older, many of us fear that we'll develop some form of dementia, especially if we've seen the condition affect our grandparents or other loved ones. But dementia isn't a normal part of aging and it doesn't affect everyone once they get older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes. There's no surefire way to know if you'll be one of the millions of adults to develop dementia, but there are risk factors you should be aware of. And new research has found that your oral health is one of the most important things to consider. Read on to find out what dementia risk factor you can spot just by looking in your mouth.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Statin Use May Cut Cancer Risk in Heart Failure Patients

Last Updated: June 24, 2021. THURSDAY, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with heart failure, statin use is associated with a reduced risk for incident cancer and cancer-related mortality, according to a study published online June 22 in the European Heart Journal. Qing-Wen Ren, from the University of...
Healthdocwirenews.com

Race, APOE genotypes, and cognitive decline among middle-aged urban adults

Alzheimers Res Ther. 2021 Jun 30;13(1):120. doi: 10.1186/s13195-021-00855-y. BACKGROUND: Associations of Apolipoprotein (APOE) ε2 or ε4 (APOE2 or APOE4) dosages with cognitive change may differ across racial groups. METHODS: Longitudinal data on 1770 middle-aged White and African American adults was compiled from the Healthy Aging in Neighborhoods of Diversity across...
Healthgreenmedinfo.com

Olive leaf extract prevents obesity, cognitive decline, and depression and improves exercise capacity in mice.

Olive leaf extract prevents obesity, cognitive decline, and depression and improves exercise capacity in mice. Toshio Mikami, Jimmy Kim, Jonghyuk Park, Hyowon Lee, Pongson Yaicharoen, Sofya Suidasari, Miki Yokozawa, Ken Yamauchi. Article Affiliation:. Toshio Mikami. Abstract:. Obesity is a risk factor for development of metabolic diseases and cognitive decline; therefore,...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Dementia, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are an estimated 5 million adults living with dementia—and that number grows every year. In fact, by the year 2060 they predict that number to multiply to nearly 14 million. While often referred to as a disease or illness, dementia is actually a general term to describe "impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities." While occasionally forgetting a name or misplacing car keys is a normal part of aging, dementia isn't. Here is everything you need to know about it—including the number one cause of the memory-impairing condition. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Skills Diminish with Dementia

Many routine activities that we consider simple and straightforward are actually multifaceted and complicated. Although most dementias start with impairment in memory, language, and other aspects of thinking, they eventually disrupt learned skills. Individuals with corticobasal syndrome frequently show loss of skilled movements in one hand, which becomes useless over...
Diseases & TreatmentsWebMD

Can Statins Cause Brain Fog?

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that flows through your bloodstream. You’re at risk for a heart attack or stroke if your cholesterol numbers aren’t good. Statins might help. That’s a class of drugs designed to lower your body’s level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, also known as “bad” cholesterol.
Healthdrperlmutter.com

Association of Cognitive Function Trajectories in Centenarians With Postmortem Neuropathology, Physical Health, and Other Risk Factors for Cognitive Decline

Nina Beker, PhD; Andrea Ganz, MSc; Marc Hulsman, PhD; Thomas Klausch, PhD; Ben A. Schmand, PhD; Philip Scheltens, MD, PhD; Sietske A. M. Sikkes, PhD; Henne Holstege, PhD. Importance: Understanding mechanisms associated with prolonged cognitive health in combination with exceptional longevity might lead to approaches to enable successful aging. Objective:...
Baltimore, MDMedscape News

Hearing Loss Tied to Decline in Physical Functioning

Older adults with hearing impairment tend to have poorer physical function, less walking endurance, and faster declines in physical function compared with older adults with normal hearing, according to a study published online in JAMA Network Open. Hearing loss is associated with slower gait and, in particular, worse balance, the...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Impact of Age Examined for Ticagrelor Monotherapy After PCI

WEDNESDAY, July 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention, ticagrelor monotherapy following three months of dual antiplatelet therapy significantly reduces clinically relevant bleeding compared with ticagrelor with aspirin, without increasing ischemic events, according to a study published in the July 12 issue of JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions.

Comments / 1

Community Policy