On June 20, Travel Portland debuted a controversial ad in four major national publications, including The New York Times. Intended to inspire tourists to visit Portland, the $100,000, text-only ads start with: “You’ve heard a lot about us lately. It’s been a while since you heard from us. Some of what you’ve heard about Portland is true. Some is not.” It goes on to describe Portland as a place of “dualities, but never polarities” and home to “some of the loudest voices on the West Coast.” The ad promptly sparked debate and backlash on social media. WW asked four ad executives for their take on the campaign (“A Nice Place to Visit,” June 23, 2021). Some praised the ad’s honesty, while one called the ad an outright lie. Here’s what our readers had to say: