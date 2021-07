Patrick Beverley was all over the court on Tuesday night as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers thanks to a last-second play. While Beverley's team ended up losing, there is still some cause for optimism as the Clippers were able to keep things close in both games. Now that the series is heading back to Los Angeles, the Clippers seem confident they can tie things up, especially since head coach Ty Lue has been so good with his various adjustments.