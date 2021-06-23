Amber Alert: Search for Summer Wells enters 8th day

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 221 leads have come in about 5-year-old Summer Wells. Yet, none of them have led them to the missing Hawkins County girl.

Wells was reported missing last Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and was last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County. To date, teams have covered 4.6 square miles in the search, and agents and detectives are conducting a grid search in a field not far from Ben Hill Road.

There’s still an active statewide Amber Alert issued for Summer. It was issued exactly one week ago, the morning after her disappearance.

Summer's parents and relatives are said to be cooperating with investigators.

Tim Coup, the incident commander for ground search operations, said the search will continue today with a focus on specific areas using specialized teams.

"Every day, until we find Summer Wells, we will have specialized search teams, whether it be canine, specialized man tracking such as that we have already utilized, to go back into these areas. Once we get a lot of these people out, it may make this area calm down a little bit, but we will have people in the Beech Creek community from one end to the other working tireless, day in and day out. We'll keep fresh crews coming in and still continue to search until we find Summer,” Coup said.

Property owners in the Beech Creek area are also urged to check barns, crawl spaces, and other places a child could hide.

If you have any information about Summer Wells you should call 911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.