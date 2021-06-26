Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

If You Don’t File Tax Returns, You Need to Use This Tool to Get Your Child Tax Credit

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qz2sV_0acufEWk00

Typically, the child tax credit is only available to those who have earned income. However, as part of the temporary expansion of the credit under the American Families Plan stimulus relief bill, you can now receive it regardless of whether you held a job or filed a tax return .

See: How Do You Plan to Spend the Child Tax Credit? Take Our Poll
Find: Child Tax Credit Payment Schedule Is Out Now – Here’s When You’ll Get Your Money

To help you claim this money, the IRS has set up a special Non-Filer Sign-up Tool for all eligible families to register for the advance child tax credit. You will need to input your personal information such as date of birth, Social Security number, mailing address, bank routing and account numbers, income, if any, and number of qualifying dependents. For those who do not have a bank account, debit cards will eventually be mailed out and loaded with the amount of each monthly benefit, but the IRS has not yet released a payment schedule for these and has stated that the cards will arrive later than the direct deposit disbursements.

The full amount of the credit will be $3,000 for each child age six to 17 and $3,600 for each child under six, paid out in two installments. The first is set to be distributed as $250 or $300 monthly payments beginning July 15 and lasting through December, amounting to $1,500 or $1,800, which is half of the full benefit. You’ll claim the other $1,500 or $1,800 during tax time next year.

Families with full-time college students ages 18 to 24 receive a one-time $500 credit per student for up to two students, for a total one-time credit of $1,000.

See: Your 2021 Baby Makes You Eligible for the Child Tax Credit
Find: Jeff Bezos Once Claimed Child Tax Credit Even Though His Net Worth Was $18 Billion

The income threshold is $75,000 for the full benefit amount for single filers and $150,000 for joint filers.

Non-filers and low-income families can use the non-filer tool to report your qualifying children born before 2021 if you:

  • Are not required to file a 2020 tax return, don’t file one and don’t plan to; and
  • Have a main home in the United States for more than 6 months a year

In addition, if you did not receive the full amount of the first and second stimulus checks, you can also use this portal if you are not required to file a 2020 tax return, didn’t file and do not plan to but want to claim the 2020 recovery rebate credit and get your third stimulus check.

See: How to Avoid Paying Back the Child Tax Credit
Find: Experts Weigh In on if You Should Give Kids an Allowance

The IRS stresses that you should NOT use this portal if you:

  • Filed or plan to file a 2020 tax return; or
  • Claimed all your dependents on a 2019 tax return, including by reporting their information in 2020 using the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool; or
  • Were married at the end of 2020 unless you use the tool with your spouse and include your spouse’s information; or
  • Are a resident of a U.S. territory; or
  • Do not have a main home in the United States for more than half the year and, if you are married, your spouse does not have a main home in the United States for more than half the year; or
  • Do not have a qualifying child who was born before 2021 and had a Social Security number issued before May 17, 2021.

See: What Is A Plus-Up Payment and How Can I Get One?
Find: The Hidden Costs of Summer Camp

The Free Non-Filer Sign-up Tool can be accessed on the FreeFile website .

Once you input your information, the IRS will automatically determine your eligibility and issue the advance payments based on the information you provide. After the IRS determines you’re eligible, you will not need to do anything further to receive the payments.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : If You Don’t File Tax Returns, You Need to Use This Tool to Get Your Child Tax Credit

Community Policy
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
35K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Tax Returns#American#Social Security#Freefile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
Milwaukee, WIspectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Better Business Bureau warns against child tax credit scams

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) issued a warning to new child tax credit applicants: Don’t get tricked. In a press release from the BBB, the organization provided tips from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for applicants who may be vulnerable to scammers or con artists. The BBB...
TravelMotley Fool

Here's How to Squeeze an Extra 24% Out of Social Security

The more money you collect from Social Security during retirement, the more financial freedom you'll have. Unlike your retirement savings, which could, unfortunately, get depleted in your lifetime, Social Security is designed to pay you a monthly benefit for life, so the higher a benefit you lock in, the more money you'll get on a long-term basis.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
We Are Iowa

Scammers now targeting Child Tax Credit

DES MOINES, Iowa — Phishing emails, robocalls and weird texts. So many of us are used to scammers trying to get our hard-earned money. But a new scam is emerging this summer as people are getting their advanced payments of the Child Tax Credit. Christopher Miller with the Internal Revenue...
Public Safetywealthmanagement.com

The IRS’ 'Dirty Dozen' Tax Scams for 2021

The Internal Revenue Service has released its "Dirty Dozen Tax Scams" list for 2021. This year's "Dirty Dozen" can be broadly separated into four categories:. Pandemic-related scams like Economic Impact Payment theft;. Personal information cons including phishing, ransomware and phone "vishing;" Ruses focusing on unsuspecting victims like fake charities and...
Income Taxhamlethub.com

People who don’t have to file taxes may need to register for monthly advance child tax credit payments

The IRS Non-filer Sign-up Tool offers a free and easy way for eligible people who don't normally have to file taxes to provide the IRS the basic information needed - name, address, and Social Security numbers – to figure and issue advance child tax credit payments. Often, these are individuals and families who receive little or no income, including those experiencing homelessness.
Income TaxPosted by
AL.com

Stimulus latest update: New IRS tool lets you input banking info, first payments July 15

The Internal Revenue Service has launched a new tool that allows families to update their bank account information ahead of the first child tax credit payment set for July 15. Families will receive their July 15 payments by direct deposit on the bank account currently on file with the IRS. Those who are not enrolled for direct deposit will receive a check. Then, people can use the Child Tax Credit Update Portal to update their direct deposit information.
Personal FinanceABC7 Chicago

What to know before 1st child tax credit payment hits your account

HOUSTON, Texas -- In two weeks, parents will be eligible to get monthly payments as part of the extended child tax credit. The IRS released new information related to the child tax credit before millions are distributed in mid-July. WHEN WILL THE FIRST PAYMENTS ARRIVE?. Earlier this year, Congress increased...
Congress & Courtsaccountingtoday.com

New bill would simplify tax payment deadlines

Congress introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at changing the estimated tax payment deadlines to a uniform, quarterly schedule. Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Arizona, and Bradley Schneider, D-Illinois, introduced the Tax Deadline Simplification Act on Tuesday. The legislation would set the estimated tax installment deadlines to 15 days after the end of each quarter, moving the deadlines to Jan. 15, April 15, July 15, and Oct. 15. It would affect individual taxpayers, small businesses, estates, and trusts.
Personal Financespacecoastdaily.com

FTC Sends $316,000 to Over 10,000 People Who Lost Money to Student Loan Debt Relief Scheme

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Federal Trade Commission is sending checks totaling more than $316,000 to 10,689 people who lost money to a student loan debt relief scheme. In a complaint first announced in March 2020, the FTC alleged SLAC (which also used the name Aspyre), Navloan, and Student Loan Assistance Center, and their owner, Adam Owens, falsely told consumers that, for an upfront fee of $699 and a monthly fee of $39, the defendants would permanently lower or eliminate student loan debt.