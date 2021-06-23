Ethan's Eats sets up shop at Olyphant's Regal Room
Jun. 23—Ethan's Eats has a classic café feel with a rotating daily menu. The new business — which rents space in the Regal Room, 214 Lackawanna Ave., Olyphant — opened in late May under owner Ethan Snyder. Ethan's Eats has a variety of grab-and-go items, but customers also can sit down and enjoy their beverages and sandwiches there. The eatery launched a meal-order service, too, with items available for pickup or delivery through ethanseatsnepa.com.www.tribuneledgernews.com