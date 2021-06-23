Cancel
NBA

Potential trade: Ben Simmons to Cavaliers for No. 3 pick in 2021 NBA Draft?

94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 11 days ago

Although fans in Philadelphia are frustrated (rightfully so) with Simmons right now, the Cavaliers trying to acquire him does make a ton of sense.

www.audacy.com
All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

