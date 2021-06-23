Blue Springs police locate caregivers of 5-year-old girl

UPDATE | The girl was reunited with her guardian.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Blue Springs Police Department is looking for the caregivers of a 5-year-old girl found Wednesday morning.

The child was found near White Cemetery Road and Southwest South Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

The girl told the officers her name is Danielle.

Officers have not been able to locate her caregivers.

Anyone who knows who the girl is should contact the police at 816-228-0151.