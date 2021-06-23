Cancel
Alabama State

Bill Murray: Dry, warm day for Alabama after a refreshing start

By Bill Murray
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
Bill Murray has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. NICE START: It is a very pleasant morning across north and central Alabama by June standards. The cold front that pushed through much of the state Tuesday and last night is vacationing along the beautiful beaches of Alabama and northwest Florida. In its wake, much drier air has invaded the northern half of the state. We are benefiting from the dewpoints in the middle and upper 50s over north and north-central Alabama, with lower 60s farther south. Skies are clear this morning, but a sky filled with fair-weather cumulus will soon adorn the Alabama landscape. Highs today will be warm, in the middle 80s.

