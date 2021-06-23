Bill Murray: Dry, warm day for Alabama after a refreshing start

“My wife would come once a month for her girls’ night. It was her time to get out. She passed away after fighting breast cancer for two and a half years in November. These lovely ladies invited me to come in her honor and I won the very first bingo of the night. I’ve never been before. That is a sign of her watching over all of us and telling us how much she loves us. There’s no such thing as a coincidence. I’ve always wanted to come because I thought it would be a great time, but that was her time away. When it started up, these ladies invited me to come and be a part of their group in memory of her, in celebration of her. We celebrated our seventh anniversary in the hospital last fall and her 43rd birthday. We spent three months at UAB before she transitioned. We had quite a journey and it still continues today through our children and through our friends and family. She loved the spotlight. She loved to shine. Our youngest daughter had her first dance recital last week and just exuded her essence and aura on stage. I cried the entire time. She’s always somebody that would go out of her way to help you. She also wouldn’t go out of her way to make fun of you at the same time. Nothing bothered her. She just shrugged it off. She was never one to sit still. She pushed me to be so much better than I am and grow so much, even in the short time that we were together. I wouldn’t be who I am without her and where I am without her. She’s the reason we moved to Alabama. We wanted to live in the South. As soon as the opportunity came up, I didn’t even blink. I said, ‘We’re going.'” – Marshall Mikesell of Chelsea.