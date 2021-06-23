Morgan Stanley is bullish on mining and metals stocks, names Alcoa a top pick

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.