Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Inflation hits 30-month high

stlouisnews.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnual consumer inflation has reached its highest level in 30 months, rising to 5.2% in May from 4.4% in April, Statistics SA reported on Wednesday. The CPI increased by 0.1% between April and May 2021. Source: Statistics SA. The main contributors were large increases in food and non-alcoholic beverage prices,...

www.stlouisnews.net
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Rate#Headline Inflation#Food Prices#Interest Rates#Statistics Sa#Momentum Investments#Y Y Headline#The Sa Reserve Bank#Mpc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Tyrone Wallace

Inflation rises as Covid-19 hit the economy

SAINT LOUIS, MO — The Federal Reserve announced in June 16 that it may raise interest rates twice in 2023, in response to the high inflation increase. The Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, said the higher inflation recorded this year should be temporary, but the risk could be detrimental.
BusinessCNBC

Dollar hits three-month high ahead of U.S. jobs test

The dollar index is on track to gain nearly 1% this week, its fourth weekly rise in five weeks. The U.S. jobs report is due at 1230 GMT and is forecast to show a solid rise of 700,000, with traders braced for any surprises. The U.S. dollar hit a fresh...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Stocks Advance as Job Growth Hits 10-Month High

US stocks rose after a closely monitored employment gauge showed job growth accelerated the most in 10 months, beating the market's expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 0.3% to 34,740.58, with S&P 500 higher by 0.4% and Nasdaq up by 0.4%. Technology and communication services were among the biggest gainers while energy was the steepest decliner after midday on Friday.
EconomyUS News and World Report

Brazil Manufacturing PMI in June Hits Four-Month High -IHS Markit

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Growth in Brazil's manufacturing sector accelerated in June to its fastest rate in four months, a survey of purchasing managers' activity showed on Thursday, led by the strongest growth this year in employment and export orders. The average pace of growth in the second quarter, however, was...
Businesskdal610.com

UK inflation pressures hit records as growth cools only slightly – PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – Inflation pressures faced by British firms hit record levels this month, and growth in the private sector cooled only slightly from an all-time high in May when coronavirus restrictions were lifted, a survey showed on Wednesday. The preliminary reading of the IHS Markit/CIPS UK Composite Purchasing Managers’...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Sterling hits 2-1/2 month high against euro, investors eye PMI

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a 2-1/2 month high against the euro on Wednesday and gained for a third straight session against the dollar, continuing a recovery after it fell in the wake of last week’s Federal Reserve meeting. Recent movements in the pound have been dollar-driven, as...
Businesswhtc.com

Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

(Reuters) – Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S. Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China – here’s a rapid tour of next week’s top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. The week after the U.S. payrolls report is...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar hits 15-month high vs yen as U.S. payrolls test looms

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a fresh 15-month high versus the yen and hovered near multi-month peaks against other major peers on Thursday, ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that should offer clues on when the Federal Reserve will start to pare back stimulus. The U.S. currency rose as high as 111.165 yen for the first time since March 26, 2020, before easing back slightly to 111.055. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, held just below a 2 1/2-month top of 92.451 reached Wednesday, edging up on the day to 92.402. The index posted its best month since November 2016 in June, driven by the Fed's surprise hawkish shift in the middle of that month, when policymakers signalled two interest rate hikes by the end of 2023. Traders are looking to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for confirmation of that outlook, with economists polled by Reuters expecting a gain of 700,000 jobs last month, compared with 559,000 in May, and an unemployment rate of 5.7% versus 5.8% in the previous month. The greenback extended gains Wednesday after data showed U.S. private payrolls increased a greater-than-expected 692,000 jobs in June. "I see the balance of risk skewed to an above-consensus print" for nonfarm payrolls, Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a note to clients. "A payrolls north of 800k could get U.S. bond yields higher and put a further bid in the USD." If the euro breaks convincingly below current levels versus the dollar, "this could be a magnet to attract USD flow," he said, adding "JPY seems universally weak." The euro edged down to $1.1851 after dipping as low as $1.1845 on Wednesday for the first time since April 6. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield continued to edge lower in Asia, slipping to 1.4630% following a three-day decline. Safe-haven assets including Treasuries, the dollar and the yen have been supported by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, which is threatening the global reopening narrative. Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia are all battling outbreaks of COVID-19 and tightening curbs, and Spain and Portugal announced restrictions for unvaccinated British tourists. The Aussie dollar, seen as a proxy for risk appetite, slid 0.2% to $0.7485, approaching last week's six-month low at $0.7478. Sterling slipped 0.1% to $1.3811, edging toward a recent two-month low of $1.37865. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0139 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1852 $1.1855 -0.03% -3.00% +1.1861 +1.1848 Dollar/Yen 111.0400 111.0800 -0.04% +7.50% +111.1600 +111.0400 Euro/Yen.
Worldmining.com

Brazil iron ore exports hit 9-month high in June

Brazil’s iron ore exports reached 33.68 million tonnes in June, the highest volume in nine months, as major producers like Vale shipped more in response to higher international prices, official government data showed on Thursday. June exports were up 12.2% compared with the same month last year, the data showed....
Industryspglobal.com

Asian paraxylene hits 26-month high on improved short-term balance, rising oil prices

Demand concerns linger on weak downstream Chinese PTA fundamentals. Asian paraxylene hit a 26-month high on June 24, buoyed by rising upstream oil prices, as firm buying interest and an improvement in short-term supply-demand balances propelled prices higher. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Short EUR/CAD on Central Bank Differences: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

Central banks to be in the spotlight in the coming months. BOC expected to act before ECB to curb price pressures. Ever since economies started recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic shock, the talk of the town has been inflation and monetary policy. There is no doubt that central banks are going to be in the spotlight in the coming months, and how one bank performs compared to another is likely to be one of the main drivers of currency pairs in Q3.
Businessinvesting.com

4 Gold Stocks to Buy as Inflation Continues to Rise

The Federal Reserve expects inflation rates to rise further in the coming months due to an improving job market and concomitant increase in consumer spending. As a result, demand for gold as a safe-haven investment to hedge inflation risk is expected to climb. Therefore, we believe gold mining stocks Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), Yamana (AUY), Alamos (AGI), and Centerra (CGAU) are well-positioned to deliver substantial returns in the near-term. Let’s discuss.Gold prices are expected to increase in the coming months as investors buy the safe-haven asset to hedge their portfolios against rising inflation. The Federal Reserve expects inflation to rise further in the coming months because the economy is recovering at a fast pace.
New York City, NYstlouisnews.net

U.S. dollar slips following jobs report

NEW YORK, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Friday as market participants sifted through the nation's June employment report. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, decreased 0.40 percent at 92.2272. In late New York trading, the euro increased to...
Businessactionforex.com

Aussie Braces For Storm As RBA Set To Reshape Policy

The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its latest policy decision on Tuesday at 4:30 GMT and is widely anticipated to announce significant changes to its quantitative easing measures. The changes have the potential to be both positive and negative for the Australian dollar as the RBA will likely acknowledge that it may have to raise interest rates slightly sooner than expected but that its asset purchases could run for longer than its main peers’. But with the aussie being on a slippery slope lately, the stakes are high should the RBA lean more notably than expected in a particular direction.
CurrenciesDailyFx

British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels

To read the full equity forecast, including the fundamental outlook, download our new 3Q trading guide from the DailyFX Free Trading Guides!. Much like the end of Q1, GBP/USD is closing Q2 on a rather sour note. The pair rejected 1.4240-50 yet again, making it look increasingly like a double top. A sharp deceleration in the Pound following a hawkish twist by the Federal Reserve has made positioning in GBP somewhat cleaner with longs liquidated. However, this point is variable for the Pound, particularly with monetary policy tightening and a strong UK economic outlook very much reflected in the price (OIS markets price BoE hike in Q3 22). As such, it would take a move below 1.3800 to gain momentum towards the 200DMA (1.3622), where buyers are likely to sit in waiting from 1.3670 (Mar-Apr double bottom). On the flip side, the pivotal 1.40 handle may act to cap the upside, making it the first target for bulls to overcome. Should Cable break above the even figure the worst of the struggle in the second and third quarters may be past. That said, Q3 is likely to be a much choppier affair with FX markets experiencing heightened sensitivity to economic data. As it stands, risks are more geared towards dips to 1.3670 and 1.3622 rather than a break of the Feb/June peak where we are more likely to meet firm demand.
MarketsDailyFx

AUD/USD Hits Fresh Multi-Month Low as Delta Variant Worries Accelerate

Australian Dollar, Delta Variant, Crude Oil, OPEC+, AUD/USD -Talking Points. Delta strain continues to weigh on economic outlook in Australia. OPEC+ decision delayed until Friday, sending oil prices higher. AUD/USD drops lower as a bearish SMA crossover approaches. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Broad US Dollar strength worked against the Australian Dollar...
Business94.3 Jack FM

Analysis: Latam central banks look past COVID as inflation phantoms loom

MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Latin America’s central banks have become more hawkish as the region’s inflationary ghosts rattle their chains, with a recent pivot by the U.S. Federal Reserve further boosting market expectations of tighter monetary policies. In the past three weeks, the central banks of Brazil and Mexico,...