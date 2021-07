WHEN ADAM SCOTTO of Brookline left his job as a software engineer in 2018, he bought unsubsidized health insurance through the Massachusetts Health Connector for $473 a month. Scotto has been shocked at how quickly his plan’s premiums have risen, hitting $646 a month in 2021. He downgraded his plan to buy one with lower premiums, but now his out-of-pocket costs are rising. Because of that, Scotto is forgoing recommended treatments for a back injury.