Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks Game 6 7/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Atlanta Hawks are hosting one last time the Milwaukee Bucks at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 20:30 ET in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Both teams were playing without their top scorers and star players in Game 5 and the Milwaukee Bucks managed to emerge victorious and got a precious third victory in the series. They now have a 3-2 lead and the Hawks will be looking to bounce back today and tie the series and force a game 7.