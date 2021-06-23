Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Region in Brief

Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 13 days ago

Drivers were caught speeding less in Wyoming last year, but those who got nabbed were going faster than usual. Citations for speeding fell 15% in 2020 but there were 29% more citations for people driving over 100 mph, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Highway traffic was down during the...

www.jhnewsandguide.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Traffic Accident#The Casper Star Tribune#The Lewiston Tribune#Mcboyle#Idaho Department Of Lands#The Idaho County Posse#Native American#Indian#Cabinet#Indigenous#Ioc#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Country
Switzerland
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Salt Lake County, UTkuer.org

AM News Brief: Cedar High Mascot Debate Tabled, Kaibab Forest Closure & Utah Boasts Lowest Unemployment In Region

As fireworks sales in Utah begin on Thursday, elected officials are asking residents to refrain from setting them off this year. The plea comes as the state faces its worst drought in decades. Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said it’s out of her power to create an outright ban on fireworks, so she’s asking people to take personal responsibility. “Let's plan ahead and find a place to view our great firework shows throughout the valley,” she said. “As opposed to what we sometimes do — our own special fireworks local shows.” There’s an interactive map of restrictions in Salt Lake County and Eagle Mountain. Read the full story. — Ivana Martinez.
Townsend, MTMontana Standard

Outdoor Briefs

The Townsend Area Chamber of Commerce will be having its annual Canyon Ferry Walleye Festival Sunrise Tournament June 25-27 at the Silos recreation area near Townsend. The fishing tournament has an estimated grand prize of $10,000 and over $30,000 in additional prizes. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, overall, daily and big fish payouts as well as adult/child and mixed couple divisions. Competitors come nationwide to fish and explore the area.
Mobile, ALaerotechnews.com

Contract Briefs

The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Penn., received a delivery order in the amount of $580,598,636 on a previously negotiated option under a basic ordering agreement W91215-16-G-0001 for 14 H-47 extended range rotary wing aircraft that satisfy the United Kingdom’s requirement for heavy assault, rotary wing aircraft. This modification exercises an option that was awarded on an existing delivery order. Foreign Military Sales funding from the United Kingdom in the amount of $580,598,636 is being obligated at the time of award. The majority of the work will be performed in Ridley Park, Penn., and is expected to be completed by July 2026. This is a non-competitive award and is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.
Washington StatePosted by
97 Rock

This Animal Kills More People in Washington Than Any Other

Washington's most murderous animal may not be what you're expecting. Summer's here and you're finding yourself outside more. Maybe it's for recreation and exercise. Maybe it's your quest to have the perfect lawn or yard. Whatever brings you to the great outdoors (even if it's just two blocks down), it's good to stay alert and be mindful of the local inhabitants.
Minnesota StateGrand Forks Herald

Speed is causing more traffic deaths in both Minnesota and North Dakota

MOORHEAD — As summer vacationers continue hitting the roads, speeding is causing a dramatic jump in traffic deaths in Minnesota as well as in neighboring North Dakota. In Minnesota, the state has reached 200 traffic deaths for the first time this early since 2009. Excessive speed has accounted for 80 of those deaths through July 1, compared to 49 last year at this time and 29 in 2019.
Public SafetyJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Old Faithful flag-waver jailed

A Yellowstone tourist who was a little too jacked up on America while visiting last summer recently wrapped up jail time earned for antics that involved flag waving and a coonskin hat near the cone of the Old Faithful geyser. Madison, Maine, resident Aaron Merritt was clearly looking to create...
California StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Firefighters make progress against California forest fires

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters were making progress Friday against Northern California forest fires that burned several homes and forced thousands to flee communities even as authorities prepared for a hot, crowded Fourth of July weekend that could bring the threat of new blazes. Three wildfires near the towering Mount...
Teton County, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Teton County named 13th healthiest in country, but inequality limits community health

There are 3,143 counties and county equivalents (parishes, independent cities and the like) in the United States. Out of that immense number, Teton County has been ranked the 13th healthiest by U.S. News and World Report, a publication that ranks a plethora of things from colleges to mutual funds. In that latest ranking, which was recently released, the county scored well in many categories, but the numbers showed several concerning trends that are dragging community health lower.
Montana StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Montana's Crow tribe reenacts the Battle of Little Bighorn

CROW AGENCY, Mont. (AP) — The warriors and their galloping horses kicked up dust as they circled the field to finish off the last of Gen. George Armstrong Custer’s men as onlookers watched during the Battle of Little Bighorn reenactment last week. “This has been ... a gift,” organizer Jimmy...
Spokane, WAJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Spokane-Coeur d'Alene housing market booming, prices rising

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The way Darin Watkins sees it, the real estate boom in the once-sleepy Spokane, Washington, metropolitan area is a numbers problem. Far too many people are moving in, far too few homes are being built and prices have skyrocketed. Half of renters in Spokane County want...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

This Hidden Natural Spring In Iowa Has Some Of The Bluest Water In The State

Iowa skies and Iowa lakes and rivers are two of the many things we love about this state. And when the two come together – when a water surface reflects the deep blue sky – it creates an especially beautiful scene. But there are a few spots around Iowa that boast water so clear blue […] The post This Hidden Natural Spring In Iowa Has Some Of The Bluest Water In The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
Virginia StatePosted by
Evie M.

You cannot "gift" marijuana in Virginia like in Washington D.C.

With the legalization of small amounts of recreational marijuana in Virginia as of July 1, there have been a lot of questions about what's allowed and what's not. Fortunately, news sources and Virginian officials, including local police departments, have been making it pretty easy to know how to be a responsible marijuana user in Virginia.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Plenty Of Good News For U.S. Taxpayers This Independence Day

As Americans celebrate the founding of a nation birthed out of a dispute over taxation, tens of millions of people across the U.S. will soon have greater freedom to enjoy the fruits of their labor thanks to state income tax cuts that have been enacted in ten states this year to date, with a few more legislatures poised to pass meaningful tax relief before adjourning for the year.
Indianapolis, INVincennes Sun Commercial

State briefs

INDIANAPOLIS — State wildlife officials are investigating reports of dead and dying songbirds in five Indiana counties that suffered from ailments seen in birds in several other states. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday it’s working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the USGS National Wildlife...
Lewiston, CAtrinityjournal.com

News Briefs

The 2020 Consumer Confidence Report is now available for the Lewiston Community Services District. This is the CSD’s water quality report. You may view the report at www.dropbox.com/s/au73va61elhenis/CCR2020CA5301002.pdf?dl=0. If you have questions or would like to receive a free report contact LCSD at 778-0306. SPI closes forestlands. Due to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy