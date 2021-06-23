Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

More than a dozen states to send billions back to taxpayers due to surplus

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a dozen states are giving billions back to shareholders in the form of rebates thanks to a windfall from federal aid and strong tax collections from the wealthy. CNBC's Robert Frank reports.

www.cnbc.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Frank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
POTUSPosted by
POLITICO

State, local officials disbursed less than 4 percent of rental aid through May

Even as officials picked up the pace of disbursal, the delivery of the funds remained well behind demand. State and local officials responsible for doling out more than $46 billion in federal rental assistance had distributed just $1.5 billion as of the end of May, according to new Treasury Department data that illustrated a severe bottleneck in the aid.
EconomyValueWalk

Unfunded Pension Liabilities Have Increased by More Than $900 Billion

According to a report by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), unfunded state pension liabilities in the U.S. total $5.82 trillion, equivalent to more than $17,000 for every person in the U.S. This represents a $900 billion increase from the council’s last year report. The document surveyed more than 290...
EconomyPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Coloradans received over $6B in third round of economic impact payments, feds say

Coloradans received over $6 billion in the third round of economic impact payments, federal data shows. The total represents a nearly $2.3 billion increase from the first round of payments. According to data from the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service, over 2.7 million payments were made in the state. Of that total, over 2 million were filed by individuals without qualifying dependents.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

unnecessarily borrowing more than $4 billion last year

Trenton NJ, New Jersey lawmakers passed a record $46.4 billion budget, 15% higher than last year, loaded with a bigger pension payment, tax givebacks for the public and funds to pay down the state’s debt, among other spending. Continue reading NJBIA President and CEO Michele Siekerka , “this level of...
POTUSNewsweek

163.5 Million Stimulus Checks Totaling $390B Have Been Sent Through American Rescue Plan

Hundreds of millions of Americans have received an economic impact payment through the American Rescue Plan, the Treasury Department and IRS said Tuesday. The agencies released new state-by-state data of the 163.5 million stimulus checks sent under President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package through early June. The payments totaled nearly $390 billion.
U.S. PoliticsForexTV.com

U.S. budget deficit will hit $3 trillion this year, CBO projects

The federal budget deficit for fiscal year 2021 will be $3 trillion, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated Thursday. That’s nearly $130 billion less than last year’s shortfall but triple the deficit recorded in 2019, as Washington responds to the coronavirus pandemic. The CBO said this year’s deficit would total 13.4% of GDP, making it the second-largest since 1945 and exceeded only by last year’s shortfall. Separately, the CBO said GDP would increase by 7.4% by the end of 2021, as the pandemic eases and demand for consumer services surges. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS: Most of recent stimulus check money went to households making under $50K

More than half of the money disbursed in the third round of stimulus payments has gone to households with income of under $50,000, the Treasury Department said Tuesday. About 52 percent of the funds sent out through June 3 went to households reporting adjusted gross income of under $50,000 on their 2019 or 2020 tax returns. An additional 10 percent of the stimulus payment amounts went to households that did not file tax returns in either of those two years, a group that typically has very low incomes, according to IRS data.
Income TaxKABC

Average Tax Refund This Year Is $2,827. Doesn’t That Mean The Government Took More Of Your Money Than They Should Have?

(Washington, DC) — A new report says the average tax refund this year is just over 28-hundred dollars. The National Taxpayer Advocate says the exact amount was two-thousand-827 dollars. According to the report, around 70-percent of individual returns resulted in a refund being issued. However, not all Americans can say they got a refund since the IRS was dealing with a backlog of 35-million returns in May.
Small BusinessCNBC

How small businesses can get cash back from government to offset hiring costs

Faced with the tightest labor market in years, small businesses have been forced to raise wages and offer hiring bonuses to compete for workers. Business owners can regain labor costs through the Employee Retention Credit (ERC), which covers up to $7,000 per employee per quarter against employment taxes paid, and covers the period since the beginning of the pandemic and through the rest of 2021.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden May Extend Student Loan Relief Beyond September 30, But There’s One Major Dilemma

Biden may extend student loan relief beyond September 30, but there’s one major dilemma. Here’s what you need to know. There are two parallel paths for your student loans happening right now. The first — student loan cancellation — is about the possibility of wide-scale student loan cancellation happening for at least some student loan borrowers. However, the hope of wide-scale student loan cancellation doesn’t seem to be near-term. With a focus on the infrastructure plan and no news from the Biden administration on potential timing, student loan cancellation appears to be in limbo. The second — and more immediate option — is the possibility of extending student loan relief beyond September 30, 2021 when the following is set to expire: