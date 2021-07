You guys, I love bagels. I always have. In the mornings, sure, sometimes a donut is nice. But most of the time I prefer a more savory option. So yeah, sometimes in the morning, I want a bagel with some cream cheese instead of a donut. Occasionally, we'll celebrate birthdays here at the station. Maybe someone will pick up some cupcakes. Or maybe some muffins. That's great. But really, one day, I would like it to be a bagel. Just once. Don't get me a pie for my birthday. Get me a box of bagels.