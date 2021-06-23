Government Gone Wild PAC receives $1,500 on May 10
Vitas Healthcare contributed $1,500 to the Government Gone Wild PAC, a political action committee, on May 10, according to data from the Florida Department of State. Donations made to political groups or candidates must be disclosed under state law for greater transparency in elections. While Congress created the Federal Election Commission to oversee federal elections in 1974, each state is left to regulate its local elections.flbusinessdaily.com