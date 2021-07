The past weekend featured some of the most high-stakes racing in all of 2021, with Olympic berths on the line for many athletes. Americans competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., producing exciting results, and Kenyans raced their own trials in Nairobi. At these races and others, there were big runs and surprising upsets, making for a thrilling weekend of track action. Here’s what you might’ve missed over the past couple of days in the world of running.