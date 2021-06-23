Cancel
Remainers who dismiss our new trade agreements as worthless don't understand how trade works

By Andrew Lilico
Telegraph
 11 days ago

Even casual observers of the economic pages of newspapers will have noticed something like the following pattern in recent years. When leaving the EU was discussed, that was supposedly going to create some huge long-term damage to the economy – costing us a tenth of GDP or so. When negotiations with the EU over a post-Brexit free trade agreement became tense, the media filled with stories of how having no free trade agreement with the EU would create huge turmoil and sustained recession. Yet when the UK’s trade agreements with Japan or Australia were announced, when a future UK-US trade agreement is discussed, or when as at present the UK begins negotiations to join the world’s fourth larger trade agreement (the CPTPP), we are told that such agreements are worth at best 0.01-0.1 per cent of GDP.

